  Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation With a Future Update

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation With a Future Update

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is the first vehicle from the company to be featured in the racing simulator.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 June 2025 06:00 IST
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation With a Future Update

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is the company's performance-focused EV

Highlights
  • Xiaomi SU7 Ultra to be introduced in Gran Turismo 7 via future update
  • In the game, the EV will have realistic driving physics and aesthetics
  • Xiaomi, Polyphony Digital will co-develop Vision Gran Turismo concept
Xiaomi is joining hands with Japanese video game development studio Polyphony Digital to bring the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra to Gran Turismo 7, the company announced during Round One of the Gran Turismo World Series 2025 on Saturday. The high-performance luxury electric vehicle (EV) will be the first offering from the automotive arm of the China-based conglomerate to be featured in the racing simulator franchise, which is available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra in Gran Turismo 7

Xiaomi says its SU7 Ultra EV will be integrated into Gran Turismo 7 through a co-development process. It will authentically replicate the EV's driving dynamics as well as luxury aesthetics. This follows Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi's visit to the Xiaomi factory last month, where they met with Xiaomi Group Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun, toured the EV factory, and test-drove the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

Expected to be introduced as part of an upcoming update, the EV is set to become the first Xiaomi vehicle featured in the racing simulator.

xiaomi su7 ultra Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

“The Gran Turismo series is world famous for providing the highest level of quality and experiences, so I am very happy that the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will be featured in Gran Turismo”, said Lei Jun in a statement.

In addition to the SU7 Ultra, Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital will also collaborate to develop a concept vehicle, dubbed Vision Gran Turismo, which will be introduced on the racing simulator.

About Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was first introduced in 2024 as the performance-focused prototype version of the standard SU7 EV. It was then made available for purchase on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on March 2. Its price in China starts at CNY 5,29,900 (roughly Rs. 64 lakh).

It is powered by triple HyperEngine electric motors that have been developed in-house and combined to deliver a maximum output of 1,548 hp and a peak torque of 635 Nm. As per the company, it can be propelled from a standstill to 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) in just 1.98 seconds and has a 0-200 kmph acceleration time of 5.86 seconds.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has an overall top speed of 350 kmph. Powering it is a Qilin 2.0 battery pack, which is sourced from CATL and directly integrated into the body using the CTB (cell-to-body) technology. The battery has a 150 kWh capacity, which delivers a maximum discharge power of 1,330 kW. Xiaomi says the EV has a maximum CLTC range of 630km and can be fully charged in under 12 minutes using a 5.2C charging multiplier.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Comment
