Canva announced several new features, a revamped video editor, and a new marketing platform on Thursday. Part of its World Tour campaign, the visual communication platform has now added more functionalities to its Visual Suite with Video 2.0 editing tools, Email Design format, the capability to create functional Forms, and more. The company also released its first native artificial intelligence (AI) model as well as a new Ask Canva feature to let users easily seek design-related assistance on the canvas. Additionally, Canva Grow arrives as an end-to-end marketing platform.

In a press release, the Sydney-based startup detailed the new capabilities Canva will offer starting today. The full range of features was introduced as the company's “Creative Operating System,” encompassing the Visual Suite, Canva AI, and platform-level additions. The company also highlighted that it is currently operating with 260 million monthly active users (MAU), $3.5 billion (roughly 31,000 crore) in annualised revenue, and a valuation of $42 billion (roughly Rs. 3.7 lakh crore).

Canva's new features at a glance

Canva released its first-ever Design Foundation Model, a large language model (LLM) that now powers the entire Canva AI suite of features. Trained to understand the complexity of design, the company claims that the AI model can generate fully editable content in seconds. However, it is not clear whether Canva intends to stop using third-party models or continue using them alongside.

The AI assistant has also been upgraded. It is now accessible across all the different design verticals available on the platform, and can help users with photos, videos, textures, 3D graphics, and more. It also has a new style-matching capability, which lets users get on-brand designs easily.

Another AI addition is the new Ask @Canva feature, which appears across all of the platform's interfaces. Users can simply tap on the button and begin asking their question about the project. The chatbot is capable of handling most design-based questions and platform-related queries.

Video 2.0 tools

Coming to the Visual Suite, the visual communication platform has revamped the video editor tool. Now called Video 2.0, it comes with new tools for professional-level editing, such as a video timeline with separate layers for text, effects, and audio; tools to trim, sync and alter clips; and a Magic Video AI feature that can automate the process of adding effects to the uploaded videos. The company also offers a large selection of templates to choose from.

Calling it one of the most requested features, Canva has now added Email Design as a new format. Users can now create visually appealing emails, customise them, and then export the email from a single interface. Just like other offerings, this does not require coding or switching tools. Notably, the designs can be exported as HTML files and then distributed by any email service.

Another new addition is Forms. The platform now lets users create on-brand forms to collect feedback, RSPVs, and data. These forms can be customised using various design tools.

Finally, Canva Code will now be more functional as the company is connecting its backend with Canva Sheet. The spreadsheet tool will now be able to host and collect data, making the frontend apps and websites created using Code interactive and not just aesthetic.

Canva Grow

Finally, the company is now expanding its offerings with Canva Grow. It is an end-to-end marketing platform that offers campaign creation, publishing, and performance monitoring in a single interface. It is said to be powered by “brand-aware AI”, which lets the platform learn from performance data to make future campaigns better.

“Marketing teams can now design and launch ads across platforms like Meta, track insights as they happen, and instantly refine content based on performance metrics,” the company said.