Canva AI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, received a language-based expansion on Monday. The visual communications platform is expanding its AI assistant in 16 new languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, and Spanish. This will allow users who are more comfortable in their native language to access the various AI tools in those languages. Users can also write prompts in the supported language, and the tools will be able to deliver the output. Notably, earlier, Canva AI only supported the English language.

Canva AI Is Now Available in 16 Languages

In a press release, the company announced that the conversational AI assistant, which was introduced in April 2025, will now support more languages. Apart from English, it now supports Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese languages.

The language expansion is not only a surface-level feature. The company said that the Canva AI is now also proficient in 31 locale. This means it can understand the local conventions and cultural nuances of these languages, and generate more contextually accurate outputs based on prompts. The company did not specify the 31 locales that are supported by the AI assistant. Notably, Canva AI will now respond and generate output even when users make verbal requests in the supported languages.

Expanding upon the locale expansion, the company said, “Someone in Tokyo asking for a professional presentation will see Canva AI consider Japanese design sensibilities, or someone in Mumbai requesting a festive poster will see Canva AI draw from culturally-relevant visual elements.”

Highlighting the popularity of Canva AI, the company mentioned that the tools have been used more than 20 billion times since their launch, making them the platform's one of the fastest growing offerings. Canva also claimed that it has crossed $3.3 billion (roughly Rs. 29,300 crore) in annualised revenue and has hit the 240 million global users milestone.

Notably, Canva AI can generate designs and images, draft documents, write front-end focused code, and even create a video clip powered by Google's Veo 3 AI model. Apart from these, the AI tools can also remove and expand background, erase elements, reposition elements, make localised edits, and more. Canva AI is a premium offering, which is available with all of the subscriptions on the platform.