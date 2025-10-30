Technology News
Bitchat Becomes Jamaica’s Go-to App as Hurricane Melissa Cripples Communication

The decentralised chat app has become crucial for communication as storms cut off internet access in the Caribbean.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 19:32 IST
Bitchat Becomes Jamaica's Go-to App as Hurricane Melissa Cripples Communication

Photo Credit: Unsplash/M Iqram

App ranks behind Zoom Earth as Jamaicans seek weather updates and connectivity

Highlights
  • Jamaicans turn to BitChat as communication lines collapse
  • App’s mesh system enables internet-free communication
  • Decentralised apps gain traction during global crises
Hurricane Melissa is tearing through the Caribbean with winds reaching up to 185 mph (roughly 297.7 kmph), pushing Jamaicans to turn to BitChat, Jack Dorsey's decentralised peer-to-peer messaging app, to stay connected even as traditional communication networks fail. The platform swiftly rose to the second spot on Jamaica's Google Play store charts and it is in fourth place on Apple's App Store. BitChat is designed to enable encrypted, internet-free messaging via Bluetooth mesh networks. Its soaring popularity highlights how decentralised technology can offer a vital communication lifeline during natural disasters. Its soaring popularity demonstrates how decentralised tools can provide a critical communication lifeline when natural disasters knock out traditional infrastructure.

Offline Messaging App Emerges as Critical Tool Amidst Caribbean Storm

App data from Appfigures showed BitChat was the second most popular app on the Google Play store, just below weather tracker Zoom Earth in the free app category. The app's rise is a sign of how Jamaicans are relying on both platforms, one to stay informed about the details of the storm and the other to remain in contact with friends and family. With unreliable internet and mobile networks across large parts of the country, BitChat's offline functionality has become an essential tool for the nation's 2.8 million residents. 

The messaging app was originally launched by Dorsey as a peer-to-peer public domain platform that operates entirely over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks, without requiring phone numbers, email addresses, or internet connectivity. 

According to the whitepaper and GitHub repository, BitChat delivers messages through devices even when the sender is not within close Bluetooth range, supports end-to-end encryption using the Noise protocol. Users can confirm their identities by comparing their fingerprints in person. These features make it especially useful when conventional communication infrastructure is unavailable. 

BitChat's usage has spiked in other crisis-hit regions as well. In September, downloads surged in Nepal after the government imposed social media restrictions blocking Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. 

Similar trends surfaced during political demonstrations and infrastructure failures in Madagascar and Indonesia, establishing BitChat as a reliable medium for resilient, uncensored communication.

Concerns about privacy laws are growing along with the global adoption of decentralised communication platforms. The European Union's proposed Chat Control legislation, which would require message scanning, has sparked significant backlash. In this context, BitChat's rise in Jamaica highlights how decentralised tools can serve as practical alternatives when natural or political disruptions expose the fragility of conventional communication networks.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
