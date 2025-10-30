Hurricane Melissa is tearing through the Caribbean with winds reaching up to 185 mph (roughly 297.7 kmph), pushing Jamaicans to turn to BitChat, Jack Dorsey's decentralised peer-to-peer messaging app, to stay connected even as traditional communication networks fail. The platform swiftly rose to the second spot on Jamaica's Google Play store charts and it is in fourth place on Apple's App Store. BitChat is designed to enable encrypted, internet-free messaging via Bluetooth mesh networks. Its soaring popularity highlights how decentralised technology can offer a vital communication lifeline during natural disasters. Its soaring popularity demonstrates how decentralised tools can provide a critical communication lifeline when natural disasters knock out traditional infrastructure.

Offline Messaging App Emerges as Critical Tool Amidst Caribbean Storm

App data from Appfigures showed BitChat was the second most popular app on the Google Play store, just below weather tracker Zoom Earth in the free app category. The app's rise is a sign of how Jamaicans are relying on both platforms, one to stay informed about the details of the storm and the other to remain in contact with friends and family. With unreliable internet and mobile networks across large parts of the country, BitChat's offline functionality has become an essential tool for the nation's 2.8 million residents.

The messaging app was originally launched by Dorsey as a peer-to-peer public domain platform that operates entirely over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks, without requiring phone numbers, email addresses, or internet connectivity.

According to the whitepaper and GitHub repository, BitChat delivers messages through devices even when the sender is not within close Bluetooth range, supports end-to-end encryption using the Noise protocol. Users can confirm their identities by comparing their fingerprints in person. These features make it especially useful when conventional communication infrastructure is unavailable.

BitChat's usage has spiked in other crisis-hit regions as well. In September, downloads surged in Nepal after the government imposed social media restrictions blocking Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Similar trends surfaced during political demonstrations and infrastructure failures in Madagascar and Indonesia, establishing BitChat as a reliable medium for resilient, uncensored communication.

Concerns about privacy laws are growing along with the global adoption of decentralised communication platforms. The European Union's proposed Chat Control legislation, which would require message scanning, has sparked significant backlash. In this context, BitChat's rise in Jamaica highlights how decentralised tools can serve as practical alternatives when natural or political disruptions expose the fragility of conventional communication networks.

