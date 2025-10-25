Google has rolled out a significant update to its Gemini app and platform as part of its latest “Gemini Drop” release for October 2025. The company has introduced a slew of new features to the Gemini app as part of the regular updates. The new updates bring a suite of new features, including creating presentations through Gemini Canvas, improved LaTeX support for complex equations, and deeper integration with Google TV. Moreover, the update also brings new updates to Gemini 2.5 Flash and Veo 3.1, making it easier for users to help with step-by-step guidance for complex topics and get better control while creating videos.

According to Google's official blog, the October feature drop brings new features to the Gemini application. The company has revealed that customers can create videos with true-to-life textures with the Veo 3.1 update. Moreover, the update also allows easier camera control and dialogue with sound effects.

More importantly, with Canvas, users can instantly create a full presentation. One just needs to add a topic or upload a source file, and the Canvas will generate themed slides, relevant visuals, and layouts, with the option to export the presentation to Google Slides for further editing. The feature is currently rolling out to Pro subscribers, and Free users can get this feature in the coming weeks.

Moving on, the Gemini 2.5 Flash also gets the ability to provide step-by-step guidance for complex topics. Users will also get more organised responses and better image understanding for notes or diagrams to help give better answers to queries.

The October update also brings enhanced LaTeX functionality to Gemini on the web. Users can now copy formulas, edit directly in Canvas, and download the project in PDF with ease.

The latest Gemini Drop also extends the AI's utility beyond productivity tasks. With the new Gemini for Google TV feature, users can engage in conversational queries to receive personalised recommendations on what to watch. Moreover, the blog post further mentions that users can get answers to questions with supporting YouTube videos.