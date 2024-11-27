Honda Activa e electric scooter was launched in India on Wednesday after months of speculation. Developed exclusively for the Indian market keeping consumer preferences and local characteristics in mind, the Activa e marks the Japanese automaker's debut in the country's electric vehicle (EV) market. The EV comes with swappable battery packs which conjointly deliver a range of up to 102 kilometres. It also boasts connectivity features courtesy of the company's RoadSync Duo suite which enables users to make phone calls or toggle navigation via Bluetooth smartphone pairing.

Honda says Activa e is a step in the right direction in line with its plans of launching 30 electric models by 2030.

Honda Activa e Availablity, Colour Options

Honda Activa e will be available for purchase starting Spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. It will also roll out its battery-sharing service called Honda e:Swap using the Mobile Power Pack e in the aforementioned Indian cities. This service will be operated by Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited.

The electric scooter is offered in Standard and Sync Duo variants in Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, and Pearl Misty White colour options.

Honda Activa e Features, Specifications

Honda says its first electric personal commuter in India is powered by a wheel-side electric motor which has a rated output of 4.2 kW, a maximum output of 6.0 kW, and 22Nm of peak torque. It gets two swappable battery packs rated at 1.5kWh which claims to have a maximum range of 102km.

The Honda Activa e comes with Econ, Sport, and Standard riding modes with the Sport mode achieving a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour (kmph). For convenience, the electric scooter also gets a reverse mode.

Honda says its electric scooter borrows the name from its hugely popular 110cc ICE variant but has a completely new design. It gets an LED DRL, LED headlamp with turn indicators, and alloy wheels with front disc brakes.

Honda QC1 Launched

Honda QC1 Comes With an 80KM Range

Photo Credit: Honda

In addition to Honda Activa e, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker has also launched QC1 — an electric scooter designed for short commutes. It is powered by a 1.5 kWh battery pack and has an in-wheel motor with a rated output of 1.2 kW and a maximum output of 1.8 kW. It is claimed to have a maximum range of 80km.

Its other features include a 5-inch LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, a USB Type-C socket, and an under-seat luggage compartment.