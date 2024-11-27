Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Honda Activa e With Swappable Batteries Launched in India: Features, Specifications

Honda Activa e With Swappable Batteries Launched in India: Features, Specifications

Honda Activa e marks the company's debut in India's EV market.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 17:05 IST
Honda Activa e With Swappable Batteries Launched in India: Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honda

Honda Activa e sports LED DRL and an LED headlamp with turn indicators

Highlights
  • Honda Activa e is offered in Standard and Sync Duo variants
  • Its deliveries will commence in Spring 2025 in three Indian cities
  • The EV offers a maximum range of 102 kilometres
Advertisement

Honda Activa e electric scooter was launched in India on Wednesday after months of speculation. Developed exclusively for the Indian market keeping consumer preferences and local characteristics in mind, the Activa e marks the Japanese automaker's debut in the country's electric vehicle (EV) market. The EV comes with swappable battery packs which conjointly deliver a range of up to 102 kilometres. It also boasts connectivity features courtesy of the company's RoadSync Duo suite which enables users to make phone calls or toggle navigation via Bluetooth smartphone pairing.

Honda says Activa e is a step in the right direction in line with its plans of launching 30 electric models by 2030.

Honda Activa e Availablity, Colour Options

Honda Activa e will be available for purchase starting Spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. It will also roll out its battery-sharing service called Honda e:Swap using the Mobile Power Pack e in the aforementioned Indian cities. This service will be operated by Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited.

The electric scooter is offered in Standard and Sync Duo variants in Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, and Pearl Misty White colour options. 

Honda Activa e Features, Specifications

Honda says its first electric personal commuter in India is powered by a wheel-side electric motor which has a rated output of 4.2 kW, a maximum output of 6.0 kW, and 22Nm of peak torque. It gets two swappable battery packs rated at 1.5kWh which claims to have a maximum range of 102km.

The Honda Activa e comes with Econ, Sport, and Standard riding modes with the Sport mode achieving a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour (kmph). For convenience, the electric scooter also gets a reverse mode.

Honda says its electric scooter borrows the name from its hugely popular 110cc ICE variant but has a completely new design. It gets an LED DRL, LED headlamp with turn indicators, and alloy wheels with front disc brakes.

Honda QC1 Launched

honda qc1 Honda QC1

Honda QC1 Comes With an 80KM Range
Photo Credit: Honda

In addition to Honda Activa e, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker has also launched QC1 — an electric scooter designed for short commutes. It is powered by a 1.5 kWh battery pack and has an in-wheel motor with a rated output of 1.2 kW and a maximum output of 1.8 kW. It is claimed to have a maximum range of 80km.

Its other features include a 5-inch LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, a USB Type-C socket, and an under-seat luggage compartment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honda, Honda Activa E, Honda Activa e launch, Honda Activa E Scooter, Honda Activa e specifications, Honda electric scooter, Electric vehicles
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Wins Patent for Security Camera Technology That Identifies People Without Facial Recognition

Related Stories

Honda Activa e With Swappable Batteries Launched in India: Features, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
  5. ChatGPT App Gets a New SearchGPT Shortcut on iPhone and iPad
  6. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  7. ISS dodges space junk in its 39th orbital adjustment since 1998.
  8. Android Makes It Easier to Switch Devices and Log Back Into Apps
  9. BTC Undergoes Price Correction, Records Slight Dip Alongside Most Altcoins
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades, Five Years of Security Updates
  2. ISRO Gets Government Nod for Shukrayaan Venus Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-4
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC
  4. SpyLoan Apps Installed on Over 8 Million Android Phones Amidst Rise in Predatory Loan Apps
  5. ChatGPT App Gets a New SearchGPT Shortcut on iPhone and iPad
  6. ISS Successfully Executes Collision Avoidance Maneuver Amid Rising Space Junk Threat
  7. Honda Activa e With Swappable Batteries Launched in India: Features, Specifications
  8. Poco F7 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Website, Poco X7 Surfaces on NBTC Website
  9. Crypto Exchange Kraken Shuts Down NFT Marketplace
  10. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »