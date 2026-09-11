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ChatGPT for Financial Services Launched With Financial Data, AI Reasoning and Enterprise Controls

ChatGPT for Financial Services is currently available to eligible financial institutions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 14:27 IST
ChatGPT for Financial Services Launched With Financial Data, AI Reasoning and Enterprise Controls

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI says the platform includes more than 50 connectors for financial and business applications

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Highlights
  • The platform can assist with research and financial modeling, OpenAI said
  • It integrates data from Daloopa, PitchBook, LSEG, and Crunchbase
  • The platform is powered by OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra model
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OpenAI on Thursday announced ChatGPT for financial services as a specialised ChatGPT Work experience to help financial institutions with research, financial modelling and client-facing materials. The San Francisco-based company said that it combines built-in financial datasets from providers like Daloopa, PitchBook, LSEG News and Crunchbase with GPT-6 Astra's reasoning and document-generation capabilities. The platform also includes enterprise-grade security controls, firm-specific templates, and more than 50 connectors for financial and business applications.

ChatGPT for Financial Services

In a blog post, OpenAI said that ChatGPT for Financial Services is designed to work around three core requirements for financial professionals — information retrieval, financial reasoning and artifact generation. It is powered by the company's most capable flagship AI model called GPT-6 Astra, which can work with figures, tables and supporting notes in financial documents, perform financial analysis and turn the resulting work into documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

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The platform is claimed to provide built-in access to premium financial data. Daloopa, PitchBook, LSEG News, and Crunchbase datasets cover areas such as earnings transcripts, financial statements, company fundamentals, and private-company information. OpenAI said that the data is indexed and hosted on its infrastructure.

Customers who already subscribe to other financial data services will be able to use shared sign-in and entitlement integrations, as per the company. OpenAI is said to be working with providers including S&P Capital IQ, LSEG, MSCI, Dow Jones Factiva, and Moody's. Through these collaborations, the providers will be able to recognise users through their ChatGPT accounts and provide access to data they are already entitled to use.

ChatGPT for Financial Services also includes optimised MCP (Model Context Protocol) connectors for commonly used financial data providers. Another feature is support for firm-specific workflows. Administrators can publish Excel, Word, and PowerPoint templates through a dedicated admin page. Lastly, multiple workspaces can be created to enforce information barriers. Meanwhile, administrators will be able to enable or disable supported app read and write actions based on roles.

ChatGPT for Financial Services is currently available to eligible financial institutions.

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Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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