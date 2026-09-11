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Google Rolls Out Gemini App for Windows With Video Generation Support, Multi Agents

Google says Gemini's Windows app also brings its image and video generation tools directly to the desktop.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 September 2026 10:40 IST
Google Rolls Out Gemini App for Windows With Video Generation Support, Multi Agents

Photo Credit: Google

The app has dedicated workspace for users who need Gemini for more involved tasks

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Highlights
  • The app allows AI access without keeping a browser tab open
  • Users can open the AI assistant using the Alt + Space shortcut
  • Google says it is available on Windows 10 and 11 PCs
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Google launched a dedicated Gemini app for Windows on Thursday. The app provides users with access to the Mountain View-based tech giant's AI assistant without having to keep a browser tab open. Google says it has designed the Gemini app to work alongside other apps, enabling it to be called up while simultaneously working on documents, presentations, or other tasks. The company also plans to introduce more native desktop capabilities via future updates.

Gemini App for Windows

In a blog post, Google said that the Gemini app for Windows lets users access the AI assistant without interrupting their existing workflow. Among the notable features is a system-wide keyboard shortcut. As per the company, pressing Alt + Space opens Gemini over the user's active app. This enables them to ask a quick question, fact-check information in a document, or generate ideas without switching to a browser.

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Google said that the shortcut can be used at any point while working on a Windows PC. Once the user gets the required response, they can return to their previous app and continue working.

There is also a dedicated workspace for users who need Gemini for more involved tasks. It is claimed to provide access to the same capabilities available through Gemini, including Gemini Spark, which is a personal AI agent capable of handling multi-step tasks that was introduced earlier this year.

Apart from this, users can connect Gemini to Google apps like Gmail and Google Drive. The AI assistant can then pull relevant information from those services when carrying out tasks. Citing an example, Google said that users can ask Gemini to prepare a project summary using information stored across their Google apps.

The Windows app also brings Google's image and video generation tools directly to the desktop. Users can generate images using Nano Banana, while video generation is powered by Gemini Omni.

Google says the Gemini Windows app is designed to be lightweight and run quietly in the background without slowing down the PC. The company also says this is only the beginning for its Windows desktop experience, with additional native capabilities expected to roll out over time.

The Gemini app for Windows is available globally from today and supports PCs running Windows 10 and Windows 11.

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Further reading: Gemini, Gemini app, Windows 11
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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