Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Refutes Apple’s Trade Secret Theft Claims, Blames iPhone Maker for the ‘Mess’: Report

OpenAI Refutes Apple’s Trade Secret Theft Claims, Blames iPhone Maker for the ‘Mess’: Report

Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for asking its former employees to share confidential information.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2026 09:59 IST
OpenAI Refutes Apple’s Trade Secret Theft Claims, Blames iPhone Maker for the ‘Mess’: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI is expected to launch its first AI-powered device soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI has reportedly hired about 400 former Apple employees
  • OpenAI has been planning to launch its own hardware
  • Apple reportedly demands monetary compensation
Advertisement

Apple accused OpenAI of stealing its trade secrets by soliciting confidential information from the iPhone maker's former employees. The accusation was made in the lawsuit that the tech giant filed against the AI firm earlier this year in July. This came after OpenAI hired multiple Apple employees, who allegedly brought knowledge of future Apple products. Interestingly, this coincided with reports of OpenAI's plans to foray into the hardware segment with a smart speaker. Now, in a new court filing, OpenAI puts the blame back on Apple for being unable to safeguard its own trade secrets, while calling the lawsuit a mess.

‘This Dispute is a Mess of Apple's Own Making', Says OpenAI

In the latest court filing (via Reuters) submitted by the Sam Altman-led AI firm to the US District Court in San Jose, California, OpenAI denied Apple's allegations of stealing trade secrets. The company reportedly said that the iPhone maker failed to present evidence supporting its claims that its former employees stole confidential information about its future products and hardware. OpenAI reportedly said that the “dispute is a mess of Apple's own making”.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

Further, the AI firm said Apple is trying to blame everyone else for not being able to safeguard its own trade secrets. This comes after Apple filed a lawsuit in July against OpenAI and its former employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu, who are now working for OpenAI, for stealing trade secrets regarding hardware design, manufacturing and supply chain operations.

The ChatGPT maker has reportedly been planning to launch new consumer electronics, powered by OpenAI's GPT AI models. The Sam Altman-led tech firm says that Apple is trying to slow down a potential competitor with the new lawsuit, while also trying to discourage employees from leaving the Cupertino company. Further, OpenAI said that Apple employees were leaving the company because it is behind in AI innovation to join a startup that is ahead in the AI race.

In the lawsuit, Apple pointed out that OpenAI was hiring former employees to solicit information from them to launch its AI-powered devices. Hence, the John Ternus-led iPhone maker is seeking compensation for financial damages, while also asking the US District Court to order OpenAI to stop such practices and destroy the trade secrets and other information it has already managed to acquire using them.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, OpenAI, Apple Lawsuit, Apple vs OpenAI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
JioHotstar Goes Global With Expansion Into Three New Markets; Announces New Originals and Game Show Format

Related Stories

OpenAI Refutes Apple’s Trade Secret Theft Claims, Blames iPhone Maker for the ‘Mess’: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 5G With a 7,050mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Sony Is Bringing Live TV With Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More on PS5
  3. Samsung May Bring Scam Detection to Galaxy S27 and Older Flagships
  4. Moto G Max Review: Familiar Design, Genuinely Good Cameras
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Be Offered in These Three Colourways
  6. Poco X8 5G With 8,340mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC Launched Globally
  7. Philips S7221 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery
  8. Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Could Get More Expensive in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini Notebook Short Video Overviews Get Support for 70+ More Languages, Three English Variants
  2. Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Series to Receive Another Price Hike in India: What You Need to Know
  3. Bitcoin Holds Below $77,000 as Middle East Tensions Pressure Crypto Market
  4. iQOO 16 Leak Reveals Redesigned Rear Camera Module, Triple Cameras Tipped
  5. Xiaomi 18 Fold, Pad 9 Pro Max Set to Launch on September 7 With New Xring O3 Chip
  6. Nvidia's DLSS 5 Graphics Upscaler Launches in NBA 2K27 This Week Amidst 'AI Slop' Backlash
  7. Redmi 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Philips S7221 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery
  9. Vivo T5 5G Launched in India With 7,050mAh Battery, 6.83-Inch 3D Curved Display: Price, Specifications
  10. Sonos 27 OS Announced With ChatGPT Integration, Redesigned App; Sonos Play India Launch Set for September 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »