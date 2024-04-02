Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Instantly Available, Can Be Accessed Without Signing Up

OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Instantly Available, Can Be Accessed Without Signing Up

Now, people in the countries where the AI chatbot is available, can access it directly by visiting the website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2024 11:33 IST
OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Instantly Available, Can Be Accessed Without Signing Up

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI said it has added additional content safeguards for those using ChatGPT without an account

Highlights
  • ChatGPT is currently available in 185 countries
  • OpenAI did not specify any limits on texting ChatGPT without logging in
  • OpenAI is said to release GPT-5 later this year
Advertisement

OpenAI has made its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot ChatGPT accessible to everyone, even those who do not have an OpenAI account. The AI firm made the announcement on Monday and added that the transition was being deployed gradually. Even when not logged in, users can choose whether to let the company record the conversations to train the AI or not. This mode will also come with stricter content moderation, the chatbot maker stated. Notably, a report recently claimed that OpenAI could release GPT-5, the next iteration of its AI model, later in 2024.

The company announced the newly expanded accessibility of the chatbot in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where it said, “We're rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign up, so it's even easier to experience the potential of AI.” Interestingly, this move also makes ChatGPT the only AI chatbot among its major rivals to offer its access to those without an account. Platforms such as Google Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot, Anthropic's Claude, Grok by xAI, and Snapchat's MyAI all require signing up to access the AI model.

In a blog post, the AI firm shared more details about the announcement. OpenAI said that it is gradually rolling out the feature globally, and it may take some time before all users receive it. We, at Gadgets 360, were able to access it and the chatbot works as stated. Users who do not log in will still have control over the data they share with the AI, as an option in settings can be used to choose whether or not the conversation is used to train the models. To find this control, tap on the question mark icon on the bottom-right corner and select Settings, then toggle off the Improve the model for everyone option.

However, there is one downside to not signing up. Users who do not have an account will face stricter content moderation. “We've also introduced additional content safeguards for this experience, such as blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories,” the post stated.

It should be noted that users who do not create an OpenAI account will miss out on several key features of ChatGPT such as the ability to save and review chat history, share chats, voice conversations, and custom instructions.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Chatbots, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Suggests Design, Key Specifications

Related Stories

OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Instantly Available, Can Be Accessed Without Signing Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Hint at Design, Key Features
  2. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Realme 12X 5G Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
  4. Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
  5. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
  6. Xiaomi Mix Flip Camera, Display and Design Details Leaked, Will Reportedly Sport 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  7. Apple Researchers Working On-Device AI Model That Can Understand Contextual Prompts
  8. China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance
  9. Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »