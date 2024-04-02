OpenAI has made its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot ChatGPT accessible to everyone, even those who do not have an OpenAI account. The AI firm made the announcement on Monday and added that the transition was being deployed gradually. Even when not logged in, users can choose whether to let the company record the conversations to train the AI or not. This mode will also come with stricter content moderation, the chatbot maker stated. Notably, a report recently claimed that OpenAI could release GPT-5, the next iteration of its AI model, later in 2024.

The company announced the newly expanded accessibility of the chatbot in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where it said, “We're rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign up, so it's even easier to experience the potential of AI.” Interestingly, this move also makes ChatGPT the only AI chatbot among its major rivals to offer its access to those without an account. Platforms such as Google Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot, Anthropic's Claude, Grok by xAI, and Snapchat's MyAI all require signing up to access the AI model.

In a blog post, the AI firm shared more details about the announcement. OpenAI said that it is gradually rolling out the feature globally, and it may take some time before all users receive it. We, at Gadgets 360, were able to access it and the chatbot works as stated. Users who do not log in will still have control over the data they share with the AI, as an option in settings can be used to choose whether or not the conversation is used to train the models. To find this control, tap on the question mark icon on the bottom-right corner and select Settings, then toggle off the Improve the model for everyone option.

However, there is one downside to not signing up. Users who do not have an account will face stricter content moderation. “We've also introduced additional content safeguards for this experience, such as blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories,” the post stated.

It should be noted that users who do not create an OpenAI account will miss out on several key features of ChatGPT such as the ability to save and review chat history, share chats, voice conversations, and custom instructions.

