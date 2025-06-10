Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair

The Galaxy S25 Ultra allegedly prevented the shrapnel from dealing a fatal blow to the user.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 14:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line smartphone

Highlights
  • Titanium chassis of the Galaxy S25 Ultra allegedly blocked the fragment
  • Reports say a rear hit could have caused a battery explosion
  • Samsung has allegedly offered free repair of the handset
Advertisement

A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was credited with saving the life of a Ukrainian soldier, according to reports on social media. Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a large fragment of shrapnel hit the soldier's phone during a bombardment. While it broke through the Galaxy S25's glass screen, its titanium chassis blocked it from passing through. The phone was ultimately left as nothing more than a paperweight but Samsung later reached out to the person, offering free repair.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Stops Shrapnel

A picture circulated on the Samsung Ukraine community forum shows a Galaxy S25 Ultra with a shattered front glass. This is said to have been a result of shrapnel striking the phone, resulting in the panel protruding outwards. It was reported to be the entry point of the shrapnel. It is speculated that if it had impacted the handset's back panel, it could've caused more damage since it is where the battery is usually placed.

samsung galaxy s25 ultra ukraine Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The handset was severely damaged upon the shrapnel's impact
Photo Credit: Samsung Ukraine Community Forum

 

Reports say that the handset was relatively new and while it was destroyed, it prevented the shrapnel from dealing a fatal blow to the user. “The sad thing is that I only used it for 3 weeks”, South Korean publication Naver quoted them as saying.

Meanwhile, user @Dapper_Chance8742 reportedly claimed on Reddit that a local Samsung representative reached out to the concerned person and offered to repair the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra free of charge “in the sense of gratitude”. However, the factuality of this remains unconfirmed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a durable titanium chassis. The company claims it has reinforced the body with a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 which protects the display.

However, this isn't the first time that such a case has been in the news. In 2023, another video surfaced of an alleged Ukrainian soldier showing their Samsung smartphone which stopped a bullet. While the phone was damaged on the front and back beyond repair, “the Samsung smartphone saved his life”, reports suggested.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Konami to Host Livestream Focussed on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f This Week
WWDC 2025: Xcode 26 Adds ChatGPT Integration, Support for Other AI Models

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  2. Motorola Edge 60 With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Everything We Know About the Vivo T4 Ultra Ahead of Its June 11 Launch
  4. Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India, Retail Box Leaked Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Claimed to Be Thinnest, Lightest Foldable to Date
  6. iOS 26, iPadOS 26 Are Compatible With These iPhone and iPad Models
  7. Xcode 26 Will Let Developers Write Code With ChatGPT and Other AI Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair
  2. WWDC 2025: Xcode 26 Adds ChatGPT Integration, Support for Other AI Models
  3. Vivo Y400 Pro Design, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  4. Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. iPadOS 26 Brings Improved Multitasking With New Windowing System, Menu Bar, and More
  6. WWDC 2025: visionOS 26 Announced With Improvements to Personas and New Spatial Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Teased; Claimed to Be Slimmest, Lightest, and Most Advanced Foldable Yet
  8. Konami to Host Livestream Focussed on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f This Week
  9. Disney to Pay Comcast $439 Million More for Its Hulu Stake
  10. WWDC 2025: Apple Announces tvOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, Personalised FaceTime Experience, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »