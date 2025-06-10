A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was credited with saving the life of a Ukrainian soldier, according to reports on social media. Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a large fragment of shrapnel hit the soldier's phone during a bombardment. While it broke through the Galaxy S25's glass screen, its titanium chassis blocked it from passing through. The phone was ultimately left as nothing more than a paperweight but Samsung later reached out to the person, offering free repair.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Stops Shrapnel

A picture circulated on the Samsung Ukraine community forum shows a Galaxy S25 Ultra with a shattered front glass. This is said to have been a result of shrapnel striking the phone, resulting in the panel protruding outwards. It was reported to be the entry point of the shrapnel. It is speculated that if it had impacted the handset's back panel, it could've caused more damage since it is where the battery is usually placed.

The handset was severely damaged upon the shrapnel's impact

Photo Credit: Samsung Ukraine Community Forum

Reports say that the handset was relatively new and while it was destroyed, it prevented the shrapnel from dealing a fatal blow to the user. “The sad thing is that I only used it for 3 weeks”, South Korean publication Naver quoted them as saying.

Meanwhile, user @Dapper_Chance8742 reportedly claimed on Reddit that a local Samsung representative reached out to the concerned person and offered to repair the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra free of charge “in the sense of gratitude”. However, the factuality of this remains unconfirmed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a durable titanium chassis. The company claims it has reinforced the body with a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 which protects the display.

However, this isn't the first time that such a case has been in the news. In 2023, another video surfaced of an alleged Ukrainian soldier showing their Samsung smartphone which stopped a bullet. While the phone was damaged on the front and back beyond repair, “the Samsung smartphone saved his life”, reports suggested.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.