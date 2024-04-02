Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Suggests Design, Key Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be offered in at least three colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2024 11:26 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Suggests Design, Key Specifications

Photo Credit: X/ evleaks

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will likely boot Android 14-based Hello UI
  • The handset could be priced at around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,300)
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to sport a curved OLED display
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be unveiled soon. It is likely to launch alongside two other models. While the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch in India on April 3, a third Motorola Edge 50 Fusion model could also be unveiled soon. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra design had recently leaked via renders suggesting multiple colour options and hinting at some key features of the handset. Now a tipster has shared short video teasers of the handset that once again suggest the design and key specifications.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a series of small clips on X (formerly Twitter) that show the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra from different angles. The videos also suggest some of the features of the handset. It is seen in a beige colour option in the first clip, where we also get a close-up of the expected triple rear camera unit, the curved display edges, and the textured back panel.

In successive clips, we see the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with speakers placed on both the top and bottom edges, a centred hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. One of the teasers also hints at a scratch-resistant screen, while another teases a feature that is said to help with accurate portrayal of skin tones, something the Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to offer. The last clip shows the handset being dunked in water, which suggests an IP rating, possibly something as high as an IP68.

An earlier leak suggested that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to launch in at least three colour options - Beige, Black, and Peach Fuzz. It is also tipped to launch in China with the moniker Moto X50 Ultra. It is expected to launch alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion on April 3.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to sport a curved OLED display with a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera. It will also likely feature a triple rear camera unit that is tipped to include 50-megapixel sensors, a 75mm periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and support for laser autofocus. The handset is expected to ship with Android 14-based Hello UI and receive three years of OS upgrades. It has said to cost around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,300).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra design, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications, Motorola Edge 50 series, Motorola
