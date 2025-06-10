Nothing has announced its "Now or Nothing" sale, where a number of Nothing as well as CMF-branded products will be offered at reduced prices. The sale will be available for a limited period. Among the discounted products are the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear a, CMF Buds Pro, and CMF Buds Pro 2. Aside from these smartphones and TWS wearables, the company is extending discount offers on chargers and charging cables as well.

'Now or Nothing' Sale Offers in India

Nothing confirmed that during the "Now or Nothing" sale in India, customers can get the Nothing Phone 3a Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 26,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 29,999. The offer includes a Rs. 1,000 price discount and a Rs. 2,000 bank offer, the company stated in a press release.

The base Nothing Phone 3a, which costs Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, will be available at Rs. 22,999 during the sale, thanks to a Rs. 2,000 bank offer. Buyers will be able to get the same configuration of the CMF Phone 2 Pro for as low as Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 18,999, with a Rs. 1,000 bank offer.

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A were launched at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They will be offered at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 5,499, respectively, during the sale. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds, the CMF Buds Pro, and the CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,499, respectively.

During the sale, the CMF Neckband Pro will also be offered at a price of Rs. 1,899. Among other wearables, the CMF Watch Pro and CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 4,199, respectively.

The 100W and 140W Nothing chargers will be priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,499, during the upcoming sale. The CMF Power 33W, 45W, and 65W chargers will be available at reduced prices of Rs. 999, Rs. 2,299, and Rs. 2,499, respectively. The 1m and 1.8m CMF cables can be purchased at Rs. 599 and Rs. 799, respectively.

Nothing's "Now or Nothing" sale will run in India from June 11 to June 15. Interested shoppers can purchase the discounted items via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail stores in the country. ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC First Bank customers will be able to avail of the aforementioned bank offers.