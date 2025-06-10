Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing’ Sale in India for Nothing and CMF-Branded Products

Customers can purchase the discounted items via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail stores in the country.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 19:46 IST
Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing’ Sale in India for Nothing and CMF-Branded Products

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Now or Nothing sale will run from June 11 to June 15

Highlights
  • Noting Phone 3a 8GB + 128GB option will be offered at Rs. 22,999
  • CMF Watch Pro, Watch Pro 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 4,199
  • The 100W and 140W Nothing chargers will cost Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,499
Advertisement

Nothing has announced its "Now or Nothing" sale, where a number of Nothing as well as CMF-branded products will be offered at reduced prices. The sale will be available for a limited period. Among the discounted products are the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear a, CMF Buds Pro, and CMF Buds Pro 2. Aside from these smartphones and TWS wearables, the company is extending discount offers on chargers and charging cables as well.

'Now or Nothing' Sale Offers in India

Nothing confirmed that during the "Now or Nothing" sale in India, customers can get the Nothing Phone 3a Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 26,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 29,999. The offer includes a Rs. 1,000 price discount and a Rs. 2,000 bank offer, the company stated in a press release.

The base Nothing Phone 3a, which costs Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, will be available at Rs. 22,999 during the sale, thanks to a Rs. 2,000 bank offer. Buyers will be able to get the same configuration of the CMF Phone 2 Pro for as low as Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 18,999, with a Rs. 1,000 bank offer.

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A were launched at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They will be offered at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 5,499, respectively, during the sale. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds, the CMF Buds Pro, and the CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,499, respectively. 

During the sale, the CMF Neckband Pro will also be offered at a price of Rs. 1,899. Among other wearables, the CMF Watch Pro and CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 4,199, respectively. 

The 100W and 140W Nothing chargers will be priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,499, during the upcoming sale. The CMF Power 33W, 45W, and 65W chargers will be available at reduced prices of Rs. 999, Rs. 2,299, and Rs. 2,499, respectively. The 1m and 1.8m CMF cables can be purchased at Rs. 599 and Rs. 799, respectively. 

Nothing's "Now or Nothing" sale will run in India from June 11 to June 15. Interested shoppers can purchase the discounted items via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail stores in the country. ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC First Bank customers will be able to avail of the aforementioned bank offers.

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds Pro, CMF Buds Pro 2, Nothing Ear a, Nothing Ear, CMF Watch Pro, CMF Watch Pro 2, Nothing 100W Charger, Nothing 140W Charger, CMF Power 33W, CMF Power 65W, CMF 45W Charger, CMF 1m Cable, CMF 1.8m Cable, Nothing, CMF by Nothing, CMF, Now or Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Activision Says It's Working With Nintendo to Bring Call of Duty to Switch After Black Ops 7 Reveal

Related Stories

Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing’ Sale in India for Nothing and CMF-Branded Products
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 16 Update Is Coming Soon - Here's What to Expect
  2. iOS 26, iPadOS 26 Are Compatible With These iPhone and iPad Models
  3. Motorola Edge 60 With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  5. Realme Announces Limited-Time Discounts on Realme GT 7 Series in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Claimed to Be Thinnest, Lightest Foldable to Date
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Render Suggests Design, Triple Rear Camera Unit
  8. Activision Says It's Working With Nintendo to Bring Call of Duty to Switch
  9. WWDC 2025 Highlights: Apple Unveils iOS 26, macOS 26 and Liquid Glass UI
  10. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing' Sale in India: Check All Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing’ Sale in India for Nothing and CMF-Branded Products
  2. What is Liquid Glass Interface, Apple’s New Universal Design Language for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Other Devices
  3. Activision Says It's Working With Nintendo to Bring Call of Duty to Switch After Black Ops 7 Reveal
  4. Asus TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, ROG Strix G16 and ROG Zephyrus G14 2025 Variants Launched in India
  5. UK Bolsters Web3 Investigations, Appoints First Crypto Intelligence Specialist to Insolvency Service
  6. Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Lets You Try a New Start Menu With Scrollable Interface, More Features
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Rollout of 5G Services in Bengaluru
  8. Android 16 Update Release Date, Eligible Devices and What to Expect
  9. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount for a Limited Time in India
  10. Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Render Suggests Transparent Back Panel, Triple Rear Cameras, No Glyph Interface
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »