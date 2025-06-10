Technology News
Eleven OTT Release Date Announced: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller

Eleven,written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls,follows journey of a top police officer,named Aravind,who is set to investigate a case of serial murder

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 June 2025 22:37 IST
Eleven OTT Release Date Announced: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: aha Tamil

Eleven OTT Release Date Out: Find Out When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Crime Thriller

Highlights
  • Eleven is a Tamil Crime Thriller Movie
  • The movie follows Aravind,a police officer who investigates a serial case
  • Streaming starts from June 13th, 2025, only on AhaTamil
The Eleven is a Tamil Crime Thriller movie that is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls. After a successful theatre run, the movie is set to make its digital debut very soon. The Eleven follows a police inspector who has been assigned to solve a serial murder case. However, his path is set to become hard as there are challenges and secrets waiting for him. The action sequences are commendable, and the star cast has delivered outstanding performances. Eleven features Naveen Chandra in the lead role, along with Abhirami.

When and Where to Watch Eleven

Eleven is set to premiere on June 13, 2025, on AhaTamil. Subscribe to AhaTamil now before you miss this crime thriller.

Official Trailer and Plot of Eleven

Eleven, a Tamil crime thriller, revolves around a police officer named Aravind, portrayed by Naveen Chandra, who is known for solving tough cases, has been assigned a case of serial murders. The movie takes a turn when Aravind finds out about the connection between the murders with a school, Twin Bird, where only Twins are offered admission. The story is gripping and the action sequences are worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Eleven

Eleven stars Naveen Chandra, Abhirami, Reyaa, Ravi Varma, Aadukalam Naren, and more. The movie has been directed and created by Lokkesh Ajls. Likewise, the music of Eleven has been composed by D. Imman, whereas Ashokan Karthik is the face behind cinematography.

Reception of Eleven

Theatrically released on May 16th, 2025, Eleven received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AhaTamil, OTTRelease, OTT
