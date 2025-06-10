Asus has refreshed the TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops in India. The gaming-focused laptops are now equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs. The TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, and ROG Strix G16 variants support up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, while the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with an RTX 5060 GPU. The TUF Gaming variants have 16-inch screens with up to 2.5K resolution, while the ROG options are equipped with ROG Nebula Displays. These models were initially unveiled in Canada in May this year.

Asus TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, ROG Strix G16, Zephyrus G14 Price in India, Availability

Asus TUF Gaming F16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,44,990 for the RTX 5060 GPU version, while the RTX 5070 variant costs Rs. 1,79,990. Meanwhile, the price of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 model, which comes with an RTX 5070 GPU, is set at Rs. 1,69,990.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 with the RTX 5060 GPU is listed in the country at Rs. 1,69,990, whereas the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with the same GPU is marked at Rs. 1,84,990.

The upgraded Asus TUF and ROG models are available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and the Asus India e-store. They can be purchased through offline channels like the ROG Stores, Asus Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance and other authorised retail partners as well.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 sports a 16-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness level, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU with support for 16GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It is available with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 8GB GDDR7 graphics memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is offered in a Jaeger Grey colourway.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Specifications

Asus TUF Gaming A16 comes with a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) WQXGA display panel with a 400 nits brightness level. It supports a similar refresh rate and aspect ratio to the TUF Gaming F16. The latest TUF Gaming A16 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 8GB GDDR7 VRAM. It has similar memory, storage, and operating system to the aforementioned F16 model.

Asus ROG Strix G16 Specifications

Next up, the Asus ROG Strix G16 has a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) WQXGA ROG Nebula Display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 500 nits brightness level. It is equipped with ROG intelligent cooling for thermal management. The laptop is backed by the same AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX chip that powers the TUF Gaming A16 model. However, it is available in an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU variant as well. The ROG Strix G16 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications

Lastly, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ships with the same ROG intelligent cooling technology and GPU as the ROG Strix G16. It boasts a 14-inch 3K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED ROG Nebula Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zephyrus G14 model can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 270 CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X 7500 RAM.

The Asus TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, and ROG Strix G16 laptops are backed by 90Wh batteries, while the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a 73Wh cell.