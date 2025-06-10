Motorola Edge 60 has been launched in India on Tuesday after it was unveiled in select global markets in April alongside a Pro variant. The Edge 60 Pro was recently introduced in the country. Now, the base model is here with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 1.5K pOLED quad-curved display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit ,and a 5,500mAh battery. The company has also unveiled the Mykonos Blue variant of the Edge 60 Fusion handset alongside the standard Edge 60 model.

Motorola Edge 60 Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 60 price in India is set at Rs. 25,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Motorola India e-store and select offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital, starting at 12pm IST on June 17.

With discount offers, buyers can get the Motorola Edge 60 at Rs. 24,999 for a limited period. The handset is currently offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 60 comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) pOLED quad-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level, a 20:09 aspect ratio, a 96.32 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screen supports Smart Water Touch 3.0 technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection with anti-fingerprint coating, as well as SGS low blue light and motion blur reduction certifications.

Motorola Edge 60 is equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, while the RAM can be extended virtually by up to an additional 12GB. The handset ships with Android 15-based Hello UI and will receive three years of major OS upgrades along with four years of security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It includes another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide-angle lens with macro capabilities and an f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset has a 50-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Edge 60 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with the MotoAI 2.0 suite, which includes AI-backed productivity and imaging tools. It comes with an IP68+IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build and a military-grade MIL STD-810H durability certification. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 161.2×73.08×8.25mm and weighs 181g.