Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Features

Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Features

Motorola Edge 60 is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings, and has a military-grade MIL STD-810H durability certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 14:15 IST
Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 comes in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C main rear sensor
  • The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security
  • The Motorola Edge 60 supports 68W TurboPower charging
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 has been launched in India on Tuesday after it was unveiled in select global markets in April alongside a Pro variant. The Edge 60 Pro was recently introduced in the country. Now, the base model is here with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 1.5K pOLED quad-curved display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit ,and a 5,500mAh battery. The company has also unveiled the Mykonos Blue variant of the Edge 60 Fusion handset alongside the standard Edge 60 model.

Motorola Edge 60 Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 60 price in India is set at Rs. 25,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Motorola India e-store and select offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital, starting at 12pm IST on June 17. 

With discount offers, buyers can get the Motorola Edge 60 at Rs. 24,999 for a limited period. The handset is currently offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colour options. 

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 60 comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) pOLED quad-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level, a 20:09 aspect ratio, a 96.32 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screen supports Smart Water Touch 3.0 technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection with anti-fingerprint coating, as well as SGS low blue light and motion blur reduction certifications.

Motorola Edge 60 is equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, while the RAM can be extended virtually by up to an additional 12GB. The handset ships with Android 15-based Hello UI and will receive three years of major OS upgrades along with four years of security updates. 

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It includes another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide-angle lens with macro capabilities and an f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset has a 50-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

The Motorola Edge 60 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with the MotoAI 2.0 suite, which includes AI-backed productivity and imaging tools. It comes with an IP68+IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build and a military-grade MIL STD-810H durability certification. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 161.2×73.08×8.25mm and weighs 181g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Features, Motorola Edge 60 series, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Konami to Host Livestream Focussed on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f This Week

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  2. Motorola Edge 60 With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Everything We Know About the Vivo T4 Ultra Ahead of Its June 11 Launch
  4. Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India, Retail Box Leaked Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Claimed to Be Thinnest, Lightest Foldable to Date
  6. iOS 26, iPadOS 26 Are Compatible With These iPhone and iPad Models
  7. Xcode 26 Will Let Developers Write Code With ChatGPT and Other AI Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair
  2. WWDC 2025: Xcode 26 Adds ChatGPT Integration, Support for Other AI Models
  3. Vivo Y400 Pro Design, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  4. Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. iPadOS 26 Brings Improved Multitasking With New Windowing System, Menu Bar, and More
  6. WWDC 2025: visionOS 26 Announced With Improvements to Personas and New Spatial Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Teased; Claimed to Be Slimmest, Lightest, and Most Advanced Foldable Yet
  8. Konami to Host Livestream Focussed on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f This Week
  9. Disney to Pay Comcast $439 Million More for Its Hulu Stake
  10. WWDC 2025: Apple Announces tvOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, Personalised FaceTime Experience, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »