Vivo is gearing up to roll out 5.5G (5G-Advanced or 5GA) upgrades via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates to its flagship smartphones soon. The newly launched Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Vivo X100 series are confirmed to receive 5.5G connectivity initially alongside a few iQoo smartphones. The announcement comes a few days after China Mobile announced the commercial launch of its 5.5G network last week. The new generation of wireless technology brings upgrades over the existing 5G network and ensures faster download speeds. Oppo's flagship Find X7 series is believed to be the first device to support 5.5G networks.

The Chinese smartphone brand through Weibo revealed that Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X100 series will get the 5.5G connectivity later this month with an OTA update. Vivo sub-brand iQoo's iQoo 12 series and iQoo Neo 9 series will also be among the first devices to get 5.5G support.

Additionally, Vivo's Product Manager Han Boxiao posted an image of the Vivo X100 Pro on the Chinese micro-blogging platform running on China Mobile's 5.5G network. The image suggests a download speed of 3619.19Mbps and an upload speed of 160.75Mbps. The 5.5G is claimed to deliver up to 10Gbps downlink and 1Gbps uplink speeds.

China Mobile announced the commercial launch of 5.5G last week. Following that, Oppo has revealed plans to bring 5.5G to its Find X7 series smartphones. The 5.5G networks provide improved data speeds over the current 5G networks.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also getting 5.5G capability in China. China Mobile is aiming to cover over 300 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, with its 5.5G network by the end of the year.

