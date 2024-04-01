Technology News

iQoo 12 series and iQoo Neo 9 series will also be among the first devices to get 5.5G support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 April 2024 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

China Mobile announced the commercial launch of 5.5G last week

  • Oppo's handsets could be the first to support 5.5G networks
  • 5.5G network was announced last week
  • The 5.5G is said to deliver up to 10Gbps downlink
Vivo is gearing up to roll out 5.5G (5G-Advanced or 5GA) upgrades via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates to its flagship smartphones soon. The newly launched Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Vivo X100 series are confirmed to receive 5.5G connectivity initially alongside a few iQoo smartphones. The announcement comes a few days after China Mobile announced the commercial launch of its 5.5G network last week. The new generation of wireless technology brings upgrades over the existing 5G network and ensures faster download speeds. Oppo's flagship Find X7 series is believed to be the first device to support 5.5G networks.

The Chinese smartphone brand through Weibo revealed that Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X100 series will get the 5.5G connectivity later this month with an OTA update. Vivo sub-brand iQoo's iQoo 12 series and iQoo Neo 9 series will also be among the first devices to get 5.5G support.

Additionally, Vivo's Product Manager Han Boxiao posted an image of the Vivo X100 Pro on the Chinese micro-blogging platform running on China Mobile's 5.5G network. The image suggests a download speed of 3619.19Mbps and an upload speed of 160.75Mbps. The 5.5G is claimed to deliver up to 10Gbps downlink and 1Gbps uplink speeds.

China Mobile announced the commercial launch of 5.5G last week. Following that, Oppo has revealed plans to bring 5.5G to its Find X7 series smartphones. The 5.5G networks provide improved data speeds over the current 5G networks.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also getting 5.5G capability in China. China Mobile is aiming to cover over 300 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, with its 5.5G network by the end of the year.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Further reading: 5.5G, Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Series, Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo, China Mobile
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India
