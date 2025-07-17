Technology News
  ChatGPT Plus Users Can Now Access Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS

ChatGPT Plus Users Can Now Access Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS

You can record up to 120 minutes of audio using Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2025 18:06 IST
ChatGPT Plus Users Can Now Access Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @siva_photography

OpenAI is also said to be working on an AI-powered web browser

Highlights
  • ChatGPT's Record Mode is now available to ChatGPT Plus users
  • The feature is currently available on ChatGPT for macOS
  • The Record Mode on ChatGPT works without joining a call
ChatGPT's new Record Mode is now available to ChatGPT Plus users macOS, a month after the feature was rolled out to ChatGPT Team subscribers. It was unveiled by OpenAI last month as a tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is capable of taking notes during conference calls and meetings, using the system audio from a user's computer. Record Mode offers support for audio transcription, summarisation, note-taking, and it performs these tasks without joining the meeting as a separate participant.

How Record Mode Works on ChatGPT for macOS

Users with a ChatGPT Plus subscription can now access the Record Mode on their Mac computers. OpenAI confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that ChatGPT Plus users in all countries will have access to the feature via the ChatGPT for macOS app. The feature is currently unavailable in the ChatGPT for Windows application.

Record Mode was rolled out to ChatGPT Team users last month, and the company brought the feature to ChatGPT Edu, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Pro subscribers shortly after that announcement. OpenAI showcased the feature on YouTube, stating that the tool was capable of transcribing and summarising recordings such as "meetings, brainstorms, or voice notes."

In order to use Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS, you will need to have an active ChatGPT Plus subscription. You'll need to click on the record button, which is at the bottom of the chat window, after granting the app permissions to use the microphone and access system audio. You can record up to 120 minutes of audio per session, and pause and resume recording repeatedly. 

According to OpenAI, Record Mode captures audio from a user's computer, which they can upload to the company's services for processing. Once an audio recording has been processed, users can view these summaries in the form of canvases, and quickly use the chatbot to turn them into an email or a detailed summary.

ChatGPT's Record Mode currently works with English, and the company says that it is working on improving accuracy for other languages. The company's support page also says that the feature is available to subscribers at no additional cost at launch, but pricing could change in the future. The company has yet to reveal when the feature will be rolled out to ChatGPT for Windows computers.

ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT for macOS, ChatGPT Record Mode, ChatGPT Features, ChatGPT
David Delima
David Delima
Microsoft Upgrades Copilot Vision With Desktop Share Feature, Adds Support for Voice Mode

ChatGPT Plus Users Can Now Access Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS
