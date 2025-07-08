Technology News
ChatGPT Could Soon Get a Study Together Feature That Helps Users Learn New Topics

Several users have shared screenshots of a new feature in ChatGPT dubbed Study Together.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 15:43 IST
ChatGPT Could Soon Get a Study Together Feature That Helps Users Learn New Topics

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

ChatGPT’s Study Mode is said to break down topics and ask the user questions about them

Highlights
  • The new ChatGPT feature appears in the text field’s dropdown menu
  • OpenAI is said to be testing this feature before officially releasing it
  • The company is also expected to release GPT-5 AI model soon
OpenAI might be testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for ChatGPT. Several netizens shared screenshots of the new feature, dubbed Study Together, on social media platforms on Sunday, leading to the belief that the San Francisco-based AI firm is conducting a test run for it. Based on the experience of users with this feature, it appears to be similar to Google's LearnLM, which, instead of providing the answer to a query directly, focuses on teaching it. There is no word on when the company might release the feature.

ChatGPT Said to Be Working on the Study Together Feature

Several individuals posted on social media platforms highlighting the new feature, first spotted by TechCrunch. It is said to be available to some ChatGPT Plus users, and can be accessed from the dropdown menu in the text box. Describing the feature, Reddit user u/epic-cookie64 said, “It seems to break down larger concepts into smaller topics, and then asks questions and teaches.”

Based on this, the feature appears to be focusing on the Socratic method, which focuses on teaching through questioning and conversation instead of monologue and instructions. It is considered to be an effective method of teaching complex topics and ideas.

The new mode can also assist students in not using AI to cheat on their homework and assignments, and instead help them learn about the topics. According to The Guardian, a survey conducted in various universities in the UK found nearly 7,000 proven cases of AI-related academic misconduct in 2023-24. The ratio stands at 5.1 instances for every 1,000 students, which is up from 1.6 per 1,000 students in 2022-23.

Interestingly, ChatGPT can teach users complex topics in a similar way, even now, if a user prompts the chatbot to teach it using the Socratic method. However, the under-development feature will likely make it easy to access and streamline the process. No other details about the feature are known at the moment. OpenAI has also not made any announcement about Study Together's possible release date.

Notably, Google released a custom version of its chatbot dubbed Gemini for Education earlier this month. Aimed at students, this version of Gemini also implements the Socratic method to help users learn different subjects.

Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT features, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT Could Soon Get a Study Together Feature That Helps Users Learn New Topics
