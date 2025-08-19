Technology News
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go in India as a Low-Cost Subscription Plan With Higher Limits, Longer Memory

ChatGPT Go is now OpenAI's most affordable ChatGPT subscription plan in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2025 09:43 IST
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go in India as a Low-Cost Subscription Plan With Higher Limits, Longer Memory

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ChatGPT Go plan will also be expanded to other markets, as per the company

Highlights
  • OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription is priced at Rs. 399 per month
  • It is available on mobile, web, and desktop platforms in India
  • The plan includes extended access to OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5 model
OpenAI on Tuesday announced a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Go as a low-cost alternative to the existing ChatGPT Plus subscription. Initially introduced in India, it will also be expanded to other markets soon. As per the company, ChatGPT Go grants users access to higher message limits, larger file uploads, and expanded image generation. Further, they can enjoy advanced data analytics and longer memory for more personalised responses when conversing with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

ChatGPT Go Price in India, Availability

On a support page, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Go will be available to users in India, priced at Rs. 399 per month. This plan is considerably cheaper than the ChatGPT Plus plan which costs Rs. 1,999 a month. ChatGPT Go is available on web, iOS and Android, and desktop platforms, and is currently geo-restricted to the Indian market.

openai subscription india ChatGPT

OpenAI's updated ChatGPT subscription plans in India

 

As per the company, users in India will also see subscription prices in Indian Rupees (INR) and can subscribe to ChatGPT Go with a Credit Card or UPI. However, API usage is not included and will be billed independently.

How to Subscribe

To subscribe to ChatGPT Go:

  1. Log in to ChatGPT on web or mobile
  2. Select the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen and then select Upgrade Plan
  3. Now, choose the Try Go option and make the payment via Credit Card or UPI.

ChatGPT Go Benefits

ChatGPT Go is a new, low-cost subscription plan that offers more access to OpenAI's popular features compared to the free tier. It includes everything available with the Free plan, but with increased rate limits. Users can enjoy 10 times higher message limits, and equally as high image generations and file uploads.

“Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We're rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries”, Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, said in a statement.

ChatGPT Go provides extended access to the company's flagship GPT-5 model. Users can create more images with extended image generation and can upload more documents, spreadsheets, and other files for analysis. The new plan also grants higher limits in Python and other data analysis tools.

Further, ChatGPT will benefit from a larger context window, enabling it to retain conversations for an increased time for more personalised responses. Lastly, users can also access projects, tasks, and custom GPTs to organise their work, track progress, and build personalised AI tools.

However, it does not include access to Sora, OpenAI's video-generation model, which you get with the ChatGPT Plus subscription. There is also an omision of the Codex agent which can answer codebase questions, execute code, and draft pull requests on behalf of the user.

Comments

Further reading: ChatGPT Go, ChatGPT Go Price in India, ChatGPT Go Plan, ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT, OpenAI, GPT 5
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
