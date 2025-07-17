Microsoft announced two new upgrades for Copilot Vision on Tuesday, which are aimed at increasing its usability. The Redmond-based tech giant is introducing a new Desktop Share feature that will allow the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to analyse the user's entire desktop and all the active apps, and assist users with various tasks. Additionally, Copilot Vision can now also be activated when the user is interacting with the AI via voice conversations. Both of these new features are now being rolled out to Windows Insiders.

Copilot Vision Can Now Analyse the Entire Desktop

In a blog post, the Windows maker announced two new features for Copilot Vision with the latest update to the app. The Copilot app's version 1.25071.125 and newer are now being rolled out to all Insider channels via the Microsoft Store.

The company said the update will first be available to Insiders in regions where Windows Vision is enabled. This means non-European countries might have to wait a little before receiving the new features. Additionally, Microsoft stated that the update is being shipped in a phased manner, so it might take a few days before all Insiders see it.

Desktop Share is a major upgrade to Copilot Vision, which was only able to access up to two apps at a time so far. To activate this mode, users will have to click the glasses icon in Composer, then select the desktop they would like to share with the AI, and then ask Copilot any query they have. To stop sharing, they can click the “Stop” or “X” button in the Composer.

With Desktop Share, Copilot will be able to see and analyse the entire content on the screen in real-time. Users can ask queries, and by taking in the context from multiple apps, it will be able to answer and help users. Copilot Vision can also speak the responses, making it easier for users to follow the instructions while they work on the desktop. According to the tech giant, the chatbot can help users with complex tasks such as improving a resume, navigating through a new app or game, and more.

Apart from this, Copilot Vision now also supports the voice mode. This means even when a user is interacting with the AI chatbot verbally, they can activate vision mode without having to switch to text mode. To activate Copilot Vision while on voice mode, users can click on the glasses icon and select the desktop they want to share.