Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval

Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval

Cohere’s Embed 4 is available via its platform, Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, and Amazon SageMaker.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 16:05 IST
Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval

Photo Credit: Cohere

Cohere said Embed 4 will help enterprises in optimising internal AI assistants and AI agents

Highlights
  • Cohere’s Embed 4 can generate embeddings for documents up to 128K tokens
  • Embed 4 supports more than 100 languages
  • The AI model can also look for documents with mixed modality
Advertisement

Cohere released Embed 4, an artificial intelligence (AI) embedding tool, last week. The Toronto-based AI firm pitched the new search and retrieval tool to businesses building and deploying AI applications and agents. The company, which builds enterprise-focused AI models and tools, claims that Embed 4 can understand complex, multimodal documents and efficiently surface information that an AI system requires to complete a task. The AI model is also said to help businesses save on data storage costs by sharing compressed embeddings instead of full documents.

Cohere's Embed 4 AI Embedding Tool Is Now Available

In a blog post, Cohere announced the launch of Embed 4 and detailed the new product. It is a multimodal embedding tool that adds search and retrieval capability to existing AI systems. The tool is currently available directly from the company's website, Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, and Amazon SageMaker. It is also available for private deployment into any virtual private cloud (VPC) or on-premise environment.

All AI models use a system dubbed Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to find information from their knowledge base. Essentially, it is a command that prompts search and retrieval of particular information based on keywords, ranking, and other rule-based algorithms. Embed 4 is essentially an AI model that replaces this function for data from outside sources.

Cohere says the embedding tool can be added to any existing AI system, be it an AI application or an agent. Enterprises that usually use such tools internally, either use the third-party AI model's search engine or custom build search engines. The AI firm claims that Embed 4 is a better option than either of those two solutions.

Embed 4's biggest unique proposition is its multimodality support. It can contextually understand documents that not only contain text, but also those that contain images, graphs, tables, diagrams, and code. Additionally, the AI tool supports more than 100 languages, including Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and French, to let businesses globally seamlessly look up their data.

Cohere also highlighted that Embed 4 was trained against noisy real-world data, which means imperfect documents, including those with spelling mistakes, formatting issues, or different page orientation and can also be retrieved by the AI tool without harming the accuracy of the search results.

Additionally, the AI model is equipped with domain-specific understanding of data from regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. This means Embed 4 can be deployed in VPC and on-premise environments to keep data secure.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cohere, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Cohere Embed 4, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 

Related Stories

Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  4. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Redmi Watch Move With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts in India: See Price
  7. HMD Barbie Phone Goes on Sale in India Today: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  9. Samsung Reportedly Extends Green Line Free Screen Replacement Programme
#Latest Stories
  1. Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June
  2. Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
  3. Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 
  4. OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
  5. Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
  6. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
  8. Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Clock Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Mints Profits to Trade at $87,300, Altcoins Show Mixed Movements 
  10. OpenAI’s o3 AI Model Falls Short of Benchmark Claims in FrontierMath Test
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »