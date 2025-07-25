Technology News
Government Bans AltBalaji, Ullu and Other Apps and Websites for Showing Obscene Content

Action has been taken against a total of 25 apps and websites in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Glenn Carstens-Peters

The crackdown has been issued on 25 apps and websites in India

Highlights
  • Apps like AltBalaji, Ullu, and Big Shots have been banned in India
  • ISPs have been directed to block public access to the platforms
  • The move aims to curb easy availability of obscene content online
Government has issued a crackdown against apps and websites of 25 OTT platforms which published obscene content. Action has been taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, against apps and video streaming platforms such as AltBalaji, Big Shots, and Ullu for allegedly displaying "indecent" representation of women. This development comes after the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued an advisory to OTT and social media platforms in January regarding the existence of obscene content.

AltBalaji, Ullu, and More Apps Banned

As per the government, public access to 26 apps and 14 websites in India was blocked. This was done after consultation with MHA, MWCD, MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), industry bodies FICCI and CIl, and women rights and child rights experts.

With this move, the government reportedly aims to curb the easy availability of obscene content online, especially to minors. Further, ensuring that “digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law” is also one of its goals, PTI reported, citing a source.

You can find the list of banned apps below:

  • AltBalaji
  • Ullu
  • Big Shots App
  • Desiflix
  • Boomex
  • Navarasa Lite
  • Gulab App
  • Kangan App
  • Bull App
  • Jalva App
  • Wow Entertainment
  • Look Entertainment
  • Hitprime
  • Feneo
  • ShowX
  • Sol Talkies
  • Adda TV
  • HotX VIP
  • Hulchul App
  • MoodX
  • NeonX VIP
  • Fugi
  • Mojflix
  • Triflicks

A report by StoryBoard18 further revealed that the government has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to disable public access to the aforementioned apps and video streaming websites.

Further, it also cited Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which states that intermediaries lose their exemption from the liability if they fail to comply with the government's directive of removing or disabling access to material which is being used to commit an unlawful act, despite being notified from the appropriate agency.

This move builds upon the ban on 18 OTT platforms issued in March 2024 for allegedly showing obscene content. They were found to be in violation of the IT Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The government also blocked public access to 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts associated with the OT platforms.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
