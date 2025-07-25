Government has issued a crackdown against apps and websites of 25 OTT platforms which published obscene content. Action has been taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, against apps and video streaming platforms such as AltBalaji, Big Shots, and Ullu for allegedly displaying "indecent" representation of women. This development comes after the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued an advisory to OTT and social media platforms in January regarding the existence of obscene content.

AltBalaji, Ullu, and More Apps Banned

As per the government, public access to 26 apps and 14 websites in India was blocked. This was done after consultation with MHA, MWCD, MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), industry bodies FICCI and CIl, and women rights and child rights experts.

With this move, the government reportedly aims to curb the easy availability of obscene content online, especially to minors. Further, ensuring that “digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law” is also one of its goals, PTI reported, citing a source.

You can find the list of banned apps below:

AltBalaji

Ullu

Big Shots App

Desiflix

Boomex

Navarasa Lite

Gulab App

Kangan App

Bull App

Jalva App

Wow Entertainment

Look Entertainment

Hitprime

Feneo

ShowX

Sol Talkies

Adda TV

HotX VIP

Hulchul App

MoodX

NeonX VIP

Fugi

Mojflix

Triflicks

A report by StoryBoard18 further revealed that the government has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to disable public access to the aforementioned apps and video streaming websites.

Further, it also cited Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which states that intermediaries lose their exemption from the liability if they fail to comply with the government's directive of removing or disabling access to material which is being used to commit an unlawful act, despite being notified from the appropriate agency.

This move builds upon the ban on 18 OTT platforms issued in March 2024 for allegedly showing obscene content. They were found to be in violation of the IT Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The government also blocked public access to 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts associated with the OT platforms.