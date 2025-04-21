Anthropic is adding a new capability to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Claude. The company is adding a new agentic capability, dubbed Research, to the chatbot. Similar to Deep Research in Gemini and ChatGPT, Research, which was announced last week, allows Claude to conduct multiple web searches on different topics to find comprehensive information about a topic, and explore different angles of the questions automatically. Anthropic is also integrating Google Workspace into Claude, allowing users to let the AI chatbot source information from their work data.

Claude Can Now Research Queries

The AI firm announced the new feature in Claude and the Google Workspace integration in a newsroom post last week. Research in Claude is currently available in beta to its Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers in Brazil, Japan, and the US. The tool can be accessed after turning on the Research setting in chat. Additionally, Google Workspace integration is now available to all paid users in profile settings.

Today we're launching Research, alongside a new Google Workspace integration.



Claude now brings together information from your work and the web. pic.twitter.com/FfHXJLCJf7 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) April 15, 2025

Research in Claude is an agentic tool. It can connect to the Internet as well as Google Docs, Gmail, and Calendar via Google Workspace. Once a user types in a query after toggling on the Research button, the AI runs several web searches on the topic and related topics to gain information. It also goes through the user's Google Workspace data (if the user has permitted Claude) to look for relevant information.

After curating the information, Claude can also draft an email in Gmail, save a copy in Google Docs, or create a Calendar entry autonomously. The user only has to verify the information before manually saving it or sending the email.

Notably, the response generated using Research will accompany citations to show the source of the information. Anthropic claims that the AI agent will deliver comprehensive answers in a few minutes, balancing speed and quality.

While the Google Workspace integration is available to all paid subscribers of Claude, in Team and Enterprise plans, admins will have to first enable the access domain-wide before individual users can connect their accounts.