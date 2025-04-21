Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration

Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration

Research in Claude is available in beta to Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers in Brazil, Japan, and the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 15:15 IST
Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration

Photo Credit: Anthropic

With Research, Claude can connect to the user’s Gmail and import a response to an email draft

Highlights
  • Claude’s Google Workspace integration is available for all paid plans
  • Research in Claude is an agentic feature
  • Anthropic added web search capability to Claude in March
Advertisement

Anthropic is adding a new capability to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Claude. The company is adding a new agentic capability, dubbed Research, to the chatbot. Similar to Deep Research in Gemini and ChatGPT, Research, which was announced last week, allows Claude to conduct multiple web searches on different topics to find comprehensive information about a topic, and explore different angles of the questions automatically. Anthropic is also integrating Google Workspace into Claude, allowing users to let the AI chatbot source information from their work data.

Claude Can Now Research Queries

The AI firm announced the new feature in Claude and the Google Workspace integration in a newsroom post last week. Research in Claude is currently available in beta to its Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers in Brazil, Japan, and the US. The tool can be accessed after turning on the Research setting in chat. Additionally, Google Workspace integration is now available to all paid users in profile settings.

Research in Claude is an agentic tool. It can connect to the Internet as well as Google Docs, Gmail, and Calendar via Google Workspace. Once a user types in a query after toggling on the Research button, the AI runs several web searches on the topic and related topics to gain information. It also goes through the user's Google Workspace data (if the user has permitted Claude) to look for relevant information.

After curating the information, Claude can also draft an email in Gmail, save a copy in Google Docs, or create a Calendar entry autonomously. The user only has to verify the information before manually saving it or sending the email.

Notably, the response generated using Research will accompany citations to show the source of the information. Anthropic claims that the AI agent will deliver comprehensive answers in a few minutes, balancing speed and quality.

While the Google Workspace integration is available to all paid subscribers of Claude, in Team and Enterprise plans, admins will have to first enable the access domain-wide before individual users can connect their accounts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 

Related Stories

Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  4. Asus Launches Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Models: See Specifications
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  7. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  8. Realme P-Series Carnival Bring Discounts on Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3
#Latest Stories
  1. Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser
  2. Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June
  3. Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
  5. Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival
  7. OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
  8. Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
  9. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »