The OnePlus 13T will mark the brand's return to the compact flagship segment when the device is launched in China on 24 April. Currently the segment sees brands like Samsung, Google and Oppo, all of which have smartphones priced around Rs. 70,000. OnePlus may launch its device at a lower price point to stay competitive. This also means that we won't see as many cameras as we currently have on compact flagships and the OnePlus 13. But there's now official confirmation that it may offer better battery life.



According to a Weibo post by OnePlus (China) Head Louis Jie, the soon to be launched OnePlus 13T's battery, will have a 6,260mAh capacity. The country head via his official Weibo account also added that users will need to charge it once a day for daily use. The post also mentioned that one won't need to carry a power bank or even use the phone's power saver mode, as the high-capacity battery will offer more than enough power despite its compact dimensions.



The poster also shared screenshots about battery usage. These screenshots show the OnePlus 13T offering better battery life in different scenarios, some compared with existing compact flagships, while in other scenarios, versus the much bigger Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. In some usage scenarios (like GPS navigation) the smaller phone has been shown to match up to bigger devices, highlighting the benefits of a compact design.



OnePlus calls its battery technology as Glacier Battery, which could be the same silicon carbon battery technology showing up in many Chinese smartphones lately. This lets the battery to hold a higher capacity, because of its energy-dense properties and also allows for faster charging.



So far, the OnePlus 13T is said to make use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device is expected to have a flat 6.32-inch display with narrow borders. It will also have a very different design compared to every OnePlus model released globally, so far.

The compact premium flagship, as per a recent leak, will offer IP68 and IP69 ratings along with a new Action-button-like physical button instead of the usual Alert Slider. According to a previous report which revealed the device's leaked specifications, the device is said to offer 80W fast-charging, but the same leak claimed that the phone would have a 6,100mAh battery.

