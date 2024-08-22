D-ID, the Tel Aviv-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, launched an AI-powered video translation tool in beta on Wednesday. Dubbed Video Translate, the tool can generate translated videos that mimic the voice of the original speaker and sync the lip movement to match the words. The feature is currently accessible to the subscribers of the platform, and the company said it will be available for free for a limited period. The tool will compete with similar platforms such as ElevenLabs, Speechify, and more.

D-ID Launches AI Video Translate Tool

The AI startup announced the launch of the video translation feature in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The new tool joins the platform's existing offerings such as avatar-based AI video generation, AI agent creation, and AI-powered video campaign creation. The Video Translate tool is currently available in beta on the web. While D-ID does have iOS and Android apps, they do not support this feature at the moment.

With the new AI tool, users can either upload a video file from their device or drag it from a cloud server. Currently, the maximum supported file size is 2GB and the supported file formats include MP4, MOV, and MPEG. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test the platform and found it to be working as described, although the lip-syncing and AI voice appear slightly unnatural and robotic, and identifying these videos as AI-generated will be quite easy.

However, there are several limitations when generating a video as well. The video translation will only work when there is a single person in the frame of the video, and the person is front-facing with their face visible at all times. Further, background noise or music can distort the quality of generation. Additionally, the platform does not translate videos if the speaker is a famous or recognisable individual who appears in them.

The D-ID Video Translate tool can translate videos into 30 different languages. Some of them include Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Tamil, and Turkish.

Currently, the feature is available to all subscribers of the platform. Users can subscribe to D-ID by registering an email ID for free. The free tier will get 20 credits, which is not replenished once exhausted. The paid subscription starts at $56 (roughly Rs. 4,700) per year and offers 40 credits per month. The most expensive plan will cost $2,263 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) per year and offers 700 credits a month. The startup also offers enterprise-focused plans as well.