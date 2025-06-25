Technology News
English Edition

Netflix Games Will Romove Over 20 Titles, Including Hades, Next Month

Hades released on iOS via Netflix Games in March 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 June 2025 19:36 IST
Netflix Games Will Romove Over 20 Titles, Including Hades, Next Month

Photo Credit: Supergiant Games

Hades will leave Netflix Games on July 2

Highlights
  • Netflix Games is available to Netflix subscribers for free
  • The service will remove 22 titles in July
  • Netflix Games has a library of over 120 mobile games
Advertisement

Netflix is removing over 20 titles, including Hades and the Monument Valley series, from its game subscription service next month. Most mobile games will depart Netflix Games on July 15 in India, but Supergiant Games' roguelike action title will leave the service sooner on July 2. The delisting means a sizable portion of the Netflix Games library will no longer be available on mobile devices. All mobile titles on the service are available for free to Netflix subscribers across iOS, iPadOS and Android phones and tablets.

Netflix Games Removing Titles in July

The development was first reported by What's on Netflix on Monday and later confirmed on the Netflix app. Twenty-two games, including Hades, the entire Monument Valley series and Carmen Sandiego, now show the ‘Leaving Soon' badge on the Netflix app.

The app shows the last day to play Hades is July 2. All other titles will be accessible on Netflix Games will July 15. Here's the full list of games set to leave the subscription service next month:

  • Battleship
  • Braid, Anniversary Edition
  • Carmen Sandiego
  • CoComelon: Play with JJ
  • Death's Door
  • Diner Out: Merge Cafe
  • Dumb Ways to Survive
  • Ghost Detective
  • Hades
  • Katana Zero
  • Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed
  • Ludo King
  • Monument Valley
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Rainbow Six: Smol
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • SpongeBob: Bubble Pop F.U.N.
  • TED Tumblewords
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • The Rise of the Golden Idol
  • Vineyard Valley

In a statement to Variety, Netflix said, “Just like with series and film, games will come and go from the service,”

State of Netflix Games

Netflix Games library has expanded to over 120 mobile titles that can be viewed on the Netflix app and downloaded from the App Store or the Play Store. All games are ad-free and have no in-app purchases.

Hades was added to Netflix Games on iOS in March last year. The acclaimed game was first released on the Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac in 2020 and launched on PlayStation and Xbox platforms a year later.

Netflix has pushed to bring major titles like Hades and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on its game subscription service, but the results have been mixed. According to a report last year, the rebooted GTA trilogy has crossed 30 million downloads on Netflix Games. Performance of other games on the service, however, is unclear.

In October 2024, Netflix shut down one of its triple-A gaming studios, Blue, which was reportedly working on an new IP.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Games, Hades, Monument Valley, iOS
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Grok to Get AI-Powered File Editor Feature With Spreadsheet Support, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Netflix Games Will Romove Over 20 Titles, Including Hades, Next Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Honor X9c With 108-Megapixel Camera, Curved Display Set to Launch in India
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
  5. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards
  6. Fairphone 6 With User-Replaceable 4,415mAh Battery Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Fairphone 6 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, User-Replaceable 4,415mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Netflix Games Will Romove Over 20 Titles, Including Hades, Next Month
  3. Grok to Get AI-Powered File Editor Feature With Spreadsheet Support, Tipster Claims
  4. CMF Buds 2a Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Features
  5. YouTube Music Adds Offline Lyrics Support for Downloaded Songs
  6. Google May Soon Let Gemini Interact With WhatsApp, Phone App on Android Even If Feature Is Disabled
  7. Xiaomi Al Glasses Confirmed to Launch on June 26 Alongside Mix Flip 2
  8. Vivo X Fold 5 With 8.03-Inch Flexible Display, 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Appliances Launched in India, Introduces New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
  10. Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro New Colour Variant Coming to India on July 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »