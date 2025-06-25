Netflix Games Will Romove Over 20 Titles, Including Hades, Next Month

Netflix is removing over 20 titles, including Hades and the Monument Valley series, from its game subscription service next month. Most mobile games will depart Netflix Games on July 15 in India, but Supergiant Games' roguelike action title will leave the service sooner on July 2. The delisting means a sizable portion of the Netflix Games library will no longer be available on mobile devices. All mobile titles on the service are available for free to Netflix subscribers across iOS, iPadOS and Android phones and tablets.

Netflix Games Removing Titles in July

The development was first reported by What's on Netflix on Monday and later confirmed on the Netflix app. Twenty-two games, including Hades, the entire Monument Valley series and Carmen Sandiego, now show the ‘Leaving Soon' badge on the Netflix app.

The app shows the last day to play Hades is July 2. All other titles will be accessible on Netflix Games will July 15. Here's the full list of games set to leave the subscription service next month:

Battleship

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Carmen Sandiego

CoComelon: Play with JJ

Death's Door

Diner Out: Merge Cafe

Dumb Ways to Survive

Ghost Detective

Hades

Katana Zero

Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Ludo King

Monument Valley

Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 3

Rainbow Six: Smol

Raji: An Ancient Epic

SpongeBob: Bubble Pop F.U.N.

TED Tumblewords

The Case of the Golden Idol

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Vineyard Valley

In a statement to Variety, Netflix said, “Just like with series and film, games will come and go from the service,”

State of Netflix Games

Netflix Games library has expanded to over 120 mobile titles that can be viewed on the Netflix app and downloaded from the App Store or the Play Store. All games are ad-free and have no in-app purchases.

Hades was added to Netflix Games on iOS in March last year. The acclaimed game was first released on the Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac in 2020 and launched on PlayStation and Xbox platforms a year later.

Netflix has pushed to bring major titles like Hades and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on its game subscription service, but the results have been mixed. According to a report last year, the rebooted GTA trilogy has crossed 30 million downloads on Netflix Games. Performance of other games on the service, however, is unclear.

In October 2024, Netflix shut down one of its triple-A gaming studios, Blue, which was reportedly working on an new IP.