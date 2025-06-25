Soviet Venus Probe Kosmos-482 Re-enters Earth’s Atmosphere After 52 Years, Location Unclear

More than five decades after orbiting the Earth, the Soviet-era Venus probe Kosmos-482 re-entered the Earth's atmosphere on May 10, 2025, this time perplexing scientists about its precise re-entry. The mission was first flung into space in 1972, but a rocket failure left the probe stuck in high orbit around Earth instead of sending it on a course to Venus. The spacecraft's descent capsule, which weighed about 495 kilograms, is believed to have fallen to Earth in the Indian Ocean, off Jakarta. However, various tracking models pointed to different locations of the exact impact, evidencing the severe limitations of predicting re-entries of space debris.

Tracking Soviet Probe Kosmos-482's Reentry Exposes Gaps in Space Object Forecasting Models

As per a report from Space.com, other organisations, including Roscosmos, the U.S. Department of Defence, and the European Space Agency, made conflicting predictions demonstrating just how hard it is to estimate when a space object will re-enter. The module's robust design—built to withstand Venus's intense conditions—likely enabled it to survive reentry, but atmospheric variability, object orientation, and solar activity complicated tracking efforts.

Experts suggest Kosmos-482's descent illustrates the need for improved reentry models. “Even a small deviation can translate into thousands of kilometres on Earth's surface,” noted Aerospace Corporation's Marlon Sorge. The “oddball” shape of the lander and its ability to possibly skip across atmospheric layers further blurred precise modelling.

Some scientists, like Pavel Shubin, believe the capsule could still be afloat, while others argue it may have sunk beyond recovery. With reentry predictions still confounded by “unhelpful physics” and data gaps, Kosmos-482 serves as a reminder that better tools and open-source collaboration, like TU Delft's Tudat, may be crucial to future space traffic safety and planetary defence.