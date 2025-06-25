Technology News
Amazon's Kuiper Launches 27 Satellites, Eyes 2025 LEO Broadband Rollout

Amazon’s Project Kuiper is rapidly deploying its LEO satellite network to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 June 2025 22:25 IST
Amazon's Kuiper Launches 27 Satellites, Eyes 2025 LEO Broadband Rollout

Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance

Amazon expects to begin customer service in late 2025, driving its schedule

Highlights
  • Kuiper targets 3,200 satellites to challenge Starlink’s broadband lead
  • Amazon launches 27 satellites in April 2025 using ULA Atlas V rocket
  • Kuiper service expected by late 2025 amid fierce global competition
Demand for broadband connectivity is driving a surge in satellite constellations in low Earth orbit (LEO). LEO systems offer lower-latency links to remote areas and the potential to connect underserved communities. Amazon's Project Kuiper and SpaceX's Starlink head this wave. GeekWire notes that each Kuiper launch is “another significant step toward competing with SpaceX's global Starlink network”, and Amazon is joining a “growing list of companies” seeking to challenge Starlink in the rapidly evolving LEO broadband arena. Indeed, filings show Amazon expects Kuiper to begin offering service by 2025.

Project Kuiper's Ambitious Launch Plans

According to Amazon, Kuiper project is now moving into full deployment. It first flew two prototype satellites in late 2023, and on April 28, 2025 it launched 27 production satellites aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. Kuiper aims for roughly a 3,200-satellite constellation, and Amazon has pre-booked dozens of heavy-lift launches to build it. For example, Space.com reports Kuiper will require “more than 3,200 satellites... after 83 launches on Atlas V, ULA's Vulcan, Blue Origin's New Glenn and Arianespace's Ariane 6 rockets”. In December 2023 Amazon also secured three SpaceX Falcon 9 launches. These multi-provider launch contracts (costing many billions) are intended to spread schedule risk and ensure Kuiper's constellation is delivered on time.

Amazon expects to begin customer service in late 2025, driving its schedule. To meet this timeline, it has reserved dozens of launch slots on Atlas V, ULA's new Vulcan, Blue Origin's New Glenn, Arianespace's Ariane 6 and even SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets. These commitments ensure the required satellites will launch quickly to meet Amazon's deployment milestones.

Global Competition in LEO Broadband

SpaceX's Starlink leads with over 7,600 satellites already in orbit. SpaceX has flown dozens of Starlink launches this year to expand coverage. Meanwhile, rivals aim even higher: China's state-backed Guowang project plans roughly 13,000 satellites, and the Shanghai-led “Thousand Sails” (Qianfan) network targets about 14,000. SpaceNews noted that these Chinese launches “advance [China's] ambitious LEO network to rival Starlink and other global systems”. This worldwide build-out underscores that LEO broadband is evolving into a critical new domain of internet infrastructure.

 

Comments

Further reading: LEO, SatelliteBroadband, ProjectKuiper, Starlink, AmazonSpace
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon's Kuiper Launches 27 Satellites, Eyes 2025 LEO Broadband Rollout
