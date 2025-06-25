Technology News
NASA and ISRO Confirm Japan’s Moon Lander Resilience Crashed at Mare Frigoris

NASA and ISRO orbiters have confirmed Japan’s Resilience lander crash on the Moon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 June 2025 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

Highlights
  • LRO and Chandrayaan-2 captured debris of Japan’s crashed moon lander
  • Rangefinder failure led to Resilience’s uncontrolled high-speed descent
  • ispace confirms crash cause and plans future missions with improvements
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and India's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter have captured images of Japan's Resilience lunar lander after it suffered a catastrophic crash on the Moon. Resilience, developed by private firm ispace, had been attempting to touch down in the Mare Frigoris region on June 5. The lander was carrying scientific experiments and a small European lunar rover, Tenacious, slated to deploy an art model on the surface. Contact was lost about 100 seconds before the planned touchdown, and the new images show debris scattered around the impact site. These images provide the first confirmation of Resilience's fate.

Crash site images reveal debris field

According to the captured crash site image by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter on June 11, 2025, there is a dark smudge of disturbed regolith where Resilience hit the surface. India's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter captured follow-up images on June 16 showing the debris field in greater detail. Astronomy experts identified at least a dozen fragments of the lander and its small rover Tenacious in these photos.

One enthusiast catalogued at least 12 separate debris items, though their exact spread is unclear. A faint bright halo of ejected dust surrounds the smudge, consistent with a violent impact. These detailed views provide clues to investigators piecing together how Resilience broke apart on impact.

Laser rangefinder fault pinpointed as cause

Resilience's onboard laser altimeter began lagging about 100 seconds before landing, causing the descent to proceed too fast. On June 24, ispace confirmed that this rangefinder malfunction during descent prevented the lander from decelerating to the planned touchdown speed. The hard impact "likely tore the spacecraft apart" and destroyed all scientific payloads.

Investigators are examining factors like lunar surface reflectivity or hardware degradation as possible triggers of the failure. Resilience was ispace's second Hakuto-R moon lander; its predecessor (April 2023) likewise crash-landed. CEO Takeshi Hakamada said the company is working on fixes and "will not let this be a setback" as it pursues future lunar missions.

 

