The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Teased: What You Need to Know

The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Alhawat, along with a strong supporting cast, is coming soon on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 June 2025 21:15 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

The Family Man in Season 3 Returns

  The most anticipated show, The Family Man, is coming soon on Prime Vide
  Season 3 has a strong star cast, along with Jaideep Alhawat, who goes a
  The Platform released a poster with Manoj Bajpayee's picture in the cen
After giving a powerful performance in The Family Man Season 1 and 2, the show's makers had earlier announced Season 3 this year. So now, here is a fresh update with a fresh poster featuring Manoj Bajpayee, which has generated a lot of excitement among the fans. Prime Video released the poster on Tuesday through an Instagram post with a caption stating, "All eyes on our family man, New Season, Coming Soon". It is an excellent year of excitement for the Manoj Bajpayee and series fans.

When and Where to watch The Family Man Season 3?

The Family Man Season 1 and 2 were released on Amazon Prime and are available in Hindi and English. However, for Season 3, the announcement date has yet to be provided.

Cast and Crew of The Family Man Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee is in the lead cast, as is Shrikant Tiwari and the other supporting cast, as per the instagram caption includes, the Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Harman Singha, Shreya Dhanwantary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas and Vipin Kumar Sharma. There are speculations that Jaideep Alhawat also plays a prominent role in Season 3.

The Storyline of The Family Man Season 3

After giving us two remarkable seasons of The Family Man, we are back with Season 3. The makers and Prime Video soon announced its arrival on the Platform with a title stating.” All eyes on our family man”. However, as Jaideep Alhawat has a prominent role in the show, his character goes against Srikant Tiwari in the show. Also, in this season, Srkant openly confronts the looming threat to national security while balancing the demands of his family; at the same time, he is trying hard to mend his relationship with his wife. One thing is for sure: Season 3 is about expecting the unexpected.

Reception

The Family Man is the story of a working professional from the National Investigation Agency trying to protect the country from terror while balancing his family life.

 

Further reading: Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man, Jaideep Alahawat, Season 3, Coming Soon, OTT Release, Amazon Prime, Entertainment News
