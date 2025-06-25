Technology News
English Edition
Fairphone 6 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, User-Replaceable 4,415mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Fairphone 6 includes a 'Moments' mode that allows you to use only five apps at a time.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2025 20:08 IST
Fairphone 6 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, User-Replaceable 4,415mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Fairphone

Fairphone 6 includes 12 user-replaceable parts

Highlights
  • Fairphone is providing five years of warranty for the Fairphone 6
  • Fairphone 6 is backed by a 4,415mAh battery
  • It is confirmed to receive eight years of software support
Fairphone 6 has been launched in select global markets. The latest repairable smartphone by the Dutch brand comes with several accessories like a card holder, a lanyard, and a finger loop that can be attached to the back panel. The Fairphone 6 features a 6.3-inch OLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The new handset ships with Android 15, and it is confirmed to receive eight years of software support. It is claimed to be made of recycled materials and offer an IP55-rated build. The Fairphone 6 is backed by a user-replaceable 4,415mAh battery.

Fairphone 6 Price, Availability

Fairphone 6 pricing starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 59,000). It is currently available for purchase in the UK in Cloud White, Forest Green, and Horizon Black colour options.

The privacy-focused /e/OS model of Fairphone 6 with a deGoogled version of Android is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 65,000).

Fairphone 6 Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Fairphone 6 runs on Android 15, and it is confirmed to receive software updates until 2033. It comes with the company's Fairphone Moments software and sports a 6.31-inch full-HD (1,116×2,484 pixels) LTPO pOLED display with 431ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

The Fairphone runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB through a microSD card.

For optics, the Fairphone 6 has a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C main rear camera with up to 10x digital zoom and OIS support. The rear camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Fairphone 6 include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, barometer, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor and proximity sensor. The handset supports facial recognition feature. It has military grade durability (MIL-810H) and an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Fairphone 6 features a 4,415mAh removable lithium-ion battery with 30W wired charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver more than 12 hours of web browsing time on a single charge.

The company says the Fairphone 6 comes with a five year warranty. Like the previous Fairphone models, the new device focuses on easy repairability. It allows users to access and swap 12 different parts of the phone.

The Fairphone 6 is claimed to be made with fair or recycled materials. It is claimed to have 14 recycled or fair mined materials across all parts. It comes with swappable accessories including protective case, flip case, a screen protector, finger loop, card holder, lanyard. The handset is claimed to be 100 percent e-waste neutral.

Fairphone 6

Fairphone 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4415mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1116x2484 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Fairphone 6, Fairphone 6 Price, Fairphone 6 Specifications, Fairphone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fairphone 6 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, User-Replaceable 4,415mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
