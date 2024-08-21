Google released a new feature for Gmail powered by its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model on Tuesday. Dubbed Polish, it is a new option in the Help me write feature for Gmail which can generate complete formal email drafts based on rough notes. The company said it will be available on the web as well as on mobile devices. Alongside, the tech giant is also adding a shortcut for the Refine feature in Help me write for iOS and Android. These features are available for the paid subscribers of Gemini AI.

Google Releases New Gemini AI Feature for Gmail

In a Google Workspace blog post, the company announced the two new tools. Both features are part of the company's AI-powered Help me write feature, which is a writing assistant and helps in drafting and improving emails by using Gemini AI's capabilities.

The Gemini AI Polish feature for Gmail

Photo Credit: Google

Help me write with Refine was previously available on the web, but it is now being added to iOS and Android with a dedicated shortcut icon. This feature can take an existing email draft and refine it. Users have the option to Formalise, Elaborate and Shorten, which enhances the draft to change the tonality or the length of the draft. Polish is a new addition to Refine. Notably, this feature is only activated when there are at least 12 words written in the text field.

The second feature, Polish, is part of Refine, but it has a larger scope. In the post, Google said, “If you enter rough notes into a draft, Gemini can turn the content into a completely formal draft, ready for you to review in one click.” An additional example in a video shows shorthand writing and incomplete sentences turned into a formal email draft with this feature.

Once a user has typed 12 words or more, a “Refine my draft” option will now show underneath the text on mobile devices. Users can right-swipe it to open a bottom sheet with all the above-mentioned options. There is also an option dubbed Write a draft that can use the typed words as a prompt and continue the email from there.

Notably, these features are only available to Google Workspace users who have subscribed to the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, the Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or the Google One AI Premium plan.