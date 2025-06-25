Technology News
Supermassive Black Hole Burps Matter at Near-Light Speeds After Consuming Gas Too Fast

A black hole 1.2 billion light-years away ejects excess matter at 0.27 times the speed of light.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 June 2025 23:00 IST
Supermassive Black Hole Burps Matter at Near-Light Speeds After Consuming Gas Too Fast

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA

PG1211+143 black hole ejects gas at nearly a third of light speed, impacting galactic evolution

  • A black hole expels matter at 0.27 times light speed after rapid gas inta
  • Extreme radiation winds triggered by the fast accretion of galactic gas
  • ESA’s XMM-Newton data shows matter inflow linked to high-speed outflow
A distant supermassive black hole has stunned astronomers by expelling matter at speeds nearing a third of light velocity after consuming material at an extreme rate. Designated PG1211+143, this cosmic powerhouse lies in a Seyfert galaxy 1.2 billion light-years away and boasts a mass 40 million times greater than the Sun. Researchers using the ESA's XMM-Newton X-ray telescope tracked an influx of gas equivalent to 10 Earths over just five weeks, only to find the black hole burping out excess matter at around 0.27 times the speed of light.

Supermassive Black Hole's Outflows May Halt Star Formation and Alter Galaxy Evolution Permanently

As per a report in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, these ultra-fast outflows followed the inflow by a delay of a few days, heating the surrounding active galactic nucleus (AGN) to millions of degrees. The radiation pressure generated was powerful enough to push out surrounding gas, potentially starving the black hole's galaxy of star-forming material. This feedback loop, scientists suggest, might represent the transition from active star-birth sites to galaxies entering a quieter period.

The winds ejected at more than 181 million mph most likely blew away clouds of cold gas, which were necessary for stellar births. The evidence found allowed Pounds to observe a black hole as it grew, even though there is not much matter to feed the black hole, even if it is large.

This discovery can enable people to understand the influence of quasars and AGNs on galaxy life cycles. High-speed ejections of outflowing matter paralyse the star-formation process and turn star-forming regions into barren space. However, additional monitoring in pursuit to determine their frequency and global pattern of cosmic evolution.

 

Further reading: supermassive black hole, PG1211 143, black hole winds, XMM-Newton, relativistic outflows, galaxy evolution, active galactic nucleus, quasar feedback, star formation, suppression, space science
Supermassive Black Hole Burps Matter at Near-Light Speeds After Consuming Gas Too Fast
