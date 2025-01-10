Elon Musk-owned xAI could soon add a new ‘Unhinged' mode to Grok, its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The AI firm recently updated its frequently asked questions (FAQ) page and added mentions of this new mode, which is designed to be “objectionable, inappropriate, and offensive.” If this new mode is added, it would join the regular and 'Fun' modes offered by the chatbot. Notably, Musk first teased the Unhinged mode last year, but the platform has yet to announce any details of when it will be released.

xAI's FAQ Mentions 'Unhinged' Mode for Grok Chatbot

First spotted by TechCrunch, the Unhinged mode was recently mentioned in the FAQ section of xAI's website. Describing the AI chatbot Grok's features, it mentioned a regular mode alongside Fun and Unhinged modes. The first two are already available, while the Unhinged mode is yet to be launched.

The FAQ section does highlight that these modes might be “available as beta technology”, suggesting the new mode could currently be under testing and available to a small group of users. As for what exactly is the Unhinged mode, the company explains, “The “unhinged” mode is intended to be objectionable, inappropriate, and offensive, much like an amateur stand-up comic who is still learning the craft.”

Currently, Grok's regular mode answers queries earnestly and with all seriousness just like other AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. The Fun mode responds sarcastically and incorporates jokes for entertainment purposes. However, neither of the modes use offensive language or generate inappropriate text, which could be a "feature" offered by the Unhinged mode.

Since the feature is yet to be released, there is no clarity on how the company plans to prepare safeguards to protect minors from explicit language. The terms of service of the chatbot mention that Grok is not directed to users under the age of 13, and those between the ages of 13 and 18 require a parent or legal guardian's permission to use the chatbot.

Apart from the FAQ section, there have been no official announcements about this new Grok mode. However, last year, Musk hinted at this feature in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), and we can expect more details to be announced closer to its launch.