Elon Musk said his artificial intelligence startup's chatbot will be coming to Tesla Inc. vehicles days after the bot posted antisemitic content on his social media platform.

“Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon,” Musk posted Thursday on X. “Next week at the latest.”

The Tesla chief executive officer commented on the plan hours after presenting a new iteration of Grok via video livestream. Musk and members of his xAI team touted improved voice conversations and benchmarks showing the new AI system scoring higher than models from OpenAI and others.

xAI released Grok 4 about a day after removing inappropriate posts by the chatbot on X, including antisemitic comments and replies to users. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company posted.

The integration into Tesla vehicles suggests an expanded relationship between the electric-car maker and xAI, something that some Tesla investors have called for as its sales have slumped.

Musk asked X users in July of last year whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI, writing that he was taking the poll “just to test the waters” and acknowledging that the automaker's board and shareholders would need to approve such a transaction.

After 68 percent of users who participated in the poll voted yes, Musk wrote that he would discuss the idea with Tesla's board. xAI has since merged with X in a deal Musk said valued the AI startup at $80 billion and the social network company at $33 billion.

Tesla disclosed in April that xAI was a source of revenue last year, with the startup incurring $198.3 million in expenses tied to commercial, consulting and support agreements with the carmaker. The bulk of that business — $191 million — involved xAI purchasing Tesla's utility-scale energy storage batteries, called Megapack.

Tesla shares rose 1.1 percent as of 7:21 am Thursday before regular trading in New York.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP