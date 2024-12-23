Elon Musk-Owned xAI Is Testing a Standalone Grok AI App for iOS

Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence (AI) firm xAI is testing a standalone app for its in-house chatbot Grok. The chatbot app for Grok is currently only available on iOS in beta. It was first reported on Sunday and is currently only available in select regions. The iOS app will also take advantage of the recently released AI-powered image generator Aurora and can provide images as output. Earlier this month, the chatbot was made available for free to all X (formerly known as Twitter) users.

xAI Releases Grok Beta App for iOS

Last month, a report claimed that xAI is planning to launch a standalone app for Grok with the aim of making the AI model an independent product. So far, the chatbot was only available via the X platform but with this move, users will be able to access and interact with Grok even without the social media app.

Grok is currently only available on the App Store, and a listing page for the app was spotted in the Australian region. It could not be verified if the app was also made available in any other region. Gadgets 360 staff members could not find the app listed in India.

The iOS app for Grok is available in beta, with no word on when a global stable version might be launched. The app listing highlights that the chatbot app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model and can be accessed for free. The description of the app states that it accepts both text and images as input and can generate both text and images. It likely uses the Aurora image generation model for the latter.

Additionally, the Grok Beta iOS app can answer queries requiring real-time knowledge. The chatbot uses both data from the X platform as well as web data to source information for such queries. Users will also be able to change the conversational tone of Grok and use the ‘Fun Mode' that generates humorous and satirical responses to user queries.

Since the company has not made a formal announcement about the standalone Grok app, it is unclear whether xAI is also planning an Android version of the AI chatbot.