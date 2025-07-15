Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Elon Musk’s Grok Adds AI Companion Feature That Includes an NSFW Mode for Animated Avatars

Elon Musk’s Grok Adds AI Companion Feature That Includes an NSFW Mode for Animated Avatars

Companions in Grok is currently available only to the SuperGrok Heavy subscribers who pay $300 (roughly Rs. 25,700) a month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 12:51 IST
Elon Musk’s Grok Adds AI Companion Feature That Includes an NSFW Mode for Animated Avatars

Photo Credit: X/Elon Musk

The goth anime girl Ani also has a not safe for work (NSFW) mode

Highlights
  • The feature is only available on Grok’s iOS app
  • Grok offers two AI companions — Ani and Bad Rudy
  • Ani is a goth anime girl while Rudy is a cartoon fox
Advertisement

Elon Musk-owned xAI released a new feature for Grok's most premium subscribers on Monday. Dubbed Companions, these are animated characters that react to user prompts, can move their head and body, and display facial expressions when responding. The new artificial intelligence (AI) feature is currently only available on the iOS app. There are two AI companions currently — a 2D goth anime girl with blonde pigtails named Ani, and a 3D cartoon fox named Bad Rudy. Grok 4 likely powers this new AI feature.

Grok's Anime Companion Has an NSFW Mode

Musk announced the new AI characters for Grok in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post. It is currently available only to the SuperGrok subscribers, who pay a monthly $300 (roughly Rs. 25,700) on the iOS app. There is no word on when the feature could be released on Android and the web.

To activate companions, users can open the Grok iOS app and tap on the “two vertical lines” icon on the top left and then tap on the gear icon at the bottom. From there, they will find the option to activate Companions. Ani and Bad Rudy are the only two choices for now. Once activated, users will see a full-screen interface with the character in view. Users can interact with the avatar verbally or by typing the prompts.

It appears that the Gothic anime girl Ani also has a not safe for work (NSFW) mode, where users can undress her to reveal her lingerie. Several posts on X have shared screenshots of this mode. We would like to caution readers who look up “Ani,” “AniCompanion,” or “Grok” on the social media platform that you might accidentally come across NSFW images of the avatar.

Reddit user u/MassiveWasabi claimed that when he asked the anime girl her name, it replied, “Hey cutie, I'm Annie, your crazy-in-love girlfriend who's gonna make your heart skip.” Some X users have also expressed concerns over the overly sexual tonality of Ani's responses.

Grok's latest offering comes at a time when AI girlfriends or romantic partners have become a major topic of discussion. A Psychology Today report states, “AI girlfriends can perpetuate loneliness because they dissuade users from entering into real-life relationships, alienate them from others, and, in some cases, induce intense feelings of abandonment.”

Notably, Replika AI, a platform that lets users talk to AI companions similar to Ani, recently came under fire after a research found that the chatbot introduced unsolicited sexual content into conversations in multiple instances and engaged in “predatory” behaviour, even with minors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Grok, xAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tesla Model Y Price in India Announced; Tesla App for iOS Available to Download
Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Grok Adds AI Companion Feature That Includes an NSFW Mode for Animated Avatars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo on Hasselblad, AI, and Photography Kits in the Near Future
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  8. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »