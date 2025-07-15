Grok for Government, a new initiative by Elon Musk-owned xAI, was announced on Monday. The initiative will build “frontier artificial intelligence (AI) products” for the US government agencies and create agentic workflows for them. Separately, the AI firm also won a contract with a ceiling of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,716 crores) from the US Department of Defense to develop AI capabilities. The same contract was also given to Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. xAI stated that the Grok forGovernment suite will be powered by foundation models such as Grok 4.

Grok for Government Initiative Announced by xAI

In a newsroom post, the Elon Musk-owned AI firm stated that the Grok for Government initiative will facilitate the company's cutting-edge AI tools to “federal, local, state, and national security customers.” Grok makers also highlighted that supporting critical missions of the US government is part of the AI firm's larger mission to assist humanity in the “quest for understanding and knowledge.”

xAI said it will build unique capabilities for the US government. Some of these include custom AI models for national security and critical science applications, engineering and implementation support from USG cleared engineers, custom AI applications in the field of healthcare, fundamental science, and national security, as well as specific large language models that can be used in classified and other restricted environments.

Additionally, the AI firm said that it will offer its latest and most advanced model, Grok 4, and its reasoning capabilities to the US government as well. The company also highlighted that it will build tools such as Deep Search, Tool Use, and other integration-focused features with the help of government partnerships as well.

Separately, xAI also secured a $200 million contract from the US Department of Defense. According to a Reuters report, the contract will help the department develop agentic AI workflows to address critical challenges in national security. Chief Digital and AI Officer Doug Matty told the publication, “The adoption of AI is transforming the (DoD's) ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage over our adversaries.” Notably, similar contracts have been earned by Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI.

Interestingly, the announcement for the new contract and the Grok for Government initiative came on the same day Elon Musk announced the new Companion feature for the chatbot, which offers a goth anime girl as an AI avatar that can move around and react to users' prompts. These avatars also have an not safe for work (NSFW) mode, where the girl, Ani, wears revealing clothes and speaks in a sexual tone.

On Monday, Grok began calling itself “MechaHitler” when a user on X asked about its surname. The chatbot also generated responses to user queries in the fashion of a fascist dictator. Later, the official handle of xAI acknowledged the issue in a post and said the error occurred as Grok picked the name from a viral meme. The glitch has now been fixed, and related posts have been deleted.