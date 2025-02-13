Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT Maker Remains Non Profit, Lawyers Say

Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said the non-profit that controls the company was not for sale.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2025 19:00 IST
Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, earlier this week called Musk's bid 'ridiculous'

Highlights
  • Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 as a non-profit
  • He left the firm in 2018 owing to differences in directions for the firm
  • Altman is now working on a plan to restructure OpenAI's core business
Advertisement

A consortium led by Elon Musk will withdraw its $97.4 billion (roughly Rs. 8,47,272 crore) bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm if the ChatGPT maker drops plans to become a for-profit entity, the billionaire's lawyers said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Musk has been trying to block the startup he co-founded and later left from becoming a for-profit firm, a move crucial for OpenAI to secure more capital and stay ahead in the AI race.

"If (the) OpenAI board is prepared to preserve the charity's mission and stipulate to take the 'for sale' sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid," the filing said.

If not, "the charity must be compensated by what an arms-length buyer will pay for its assets." Musk's "serious offer" was to further the charity's mission, it added.

Musk also owns a competing AI startup, xAI, launched in 2023.

OpenAI and Musk, CEO of Tesla and social media platform X, did not respond to requests for comment.

OpenAI's board has not yet received a formal bid from Musk's group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to the confusion over the unsolicited attempt.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, earlier this week said the non-profit that controls the company was not for sale, calling the bid "ridiculous".

Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 as a non-profit, but left in 2018 before the company took off due to differences over its direction and funding sources. Altman then became CEO of OpenAI and launched a for-profit unit within the startup to secure funding from investors such as Microsoft.

Altman is now working on a plan to restructure the core business into a for-profit firm that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board. The non-profit will, however, continue to exist and own a stake in the for-profit company. Musk has sued to prevent this transition.

Several analysts have said regardless of the outcome, the bid will complicate OpenAI's efforts to turn into a for-profit company as it could set a high floor value for the non-profit that controls the startup.

Questions have been rising on whether OpenAI would allocate its assets to the non-profit arm fairly since Reuters first reported in September its plans for the change in structure.

SoftBank Group is in talks to lead a funding round of up to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,47,940 crore) in OpenAI at a valuation of $300 billion, including the new funds, Reuters reported in January, meaning the non-profit could own a stake with significant value in the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, ChatGPT
Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing

Related Stories

Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Launch Might Be On the Horizon As JioStar Shares New Teaser
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Will Be Powered by a Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Apple Might Start Building Robots as Soon as 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  6. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  7. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  8. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
  2. James Webb Telescope to Study Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2024 YR4
  3. Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
  5. Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features
  8. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  9. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  10. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »