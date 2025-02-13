Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing

Nothing CEO Carl Pei stated that the Nothing Phone 3a will have a 25 percent faster CPU.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 18:51 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing

Nothing Phone 3a is teased to get a quick shutter button for the camera

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a to feature a 72 percent faster NPU than the predecessor
  • The Nothing Phone 2a was equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC
  • Nothing Phone 3a Series will be unveiled on March 4 at 3:30pm
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a series is set to be launched on March 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared key information about the upcoming smartphones. Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed that the handsets will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset. In comparison, its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2a series was powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors. The smartphone brand also highlighted that the upcoming series will get significant CPU and neural processing unit (NPU) upgrades. The latter will improve the on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

Nothing Phone 3a to Feature a Snapdragon Chipset

In a community post, Pei announced the decision to move away from MediaTek for the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series. He said, “I'm happy to announce that we are going back to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series with the Phone (3a).” While the CEO did not reveal any details about the mobile platform that could be used for these phones, he did claim that the CPU will be 25 percent faster and the NPU will be 72 percent faster than the Phone 2a Plus.

An earlier report claimed that the Nothing Phone 3a could be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It is also said to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could also arrive with Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. It is likely to retain the Glyph interface as well.

Separately, the Nothing Phone 3a is also rumoured to sport an additional button on the right side of the device, which could be for the camera. Other theories speculate that the button could be an action button, used for on-device AI or even have a multi-toggle function.

The company has also stated that the Nothing Phone 3a series will be assembled at its manufacturing plant in Chennai. The facility has more than 500 employees, among which women make up 95 percent of the workforce, the company said. It is unclear whether the assembled units will be sold exclusively in India or will also be exported to other markets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Launch Might Be On the Horizon As JioStar Shares New Teaser
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Will Be Powered by a Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Apple Might Start Building Robots as Soon as 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  6. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  7. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  8. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
  2. James Webb Telescope to Study Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2024 YR4
  3. Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
  5. Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features
  8. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  9. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  10. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »