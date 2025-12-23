OpenAI announced the Your Year in Review feature for ChatGPT on Tuesday. Inspired by Spotify Wrapped, it is a personalised year-in-review experience for the app, which highlights the recurring themes from the conversations users have had with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot throughout the year. The feature is currently limited to select markets and only in the English language, but accessible to all ChatGPT users irrespective of their subscription tiers.

Your Year With ChatGPT

According to OpenAI, Your Year With ChatGPT is an optional feature that reflects on how users have interacted with the AI chatbot in 2025. The feature is said to present summary statistics about their usage over the course of the year, highlighting high-level themes from conversations.

OpenAI's new Your Year With ChatGPT feature

It outputs a summary of the themes users explored, their frequently asked queries, and their search patterns. Users are presented with quirky awards on the basis of their activity.

The company says using Your Year With ChatGPT requires having reference saved memory and reference chat history features turned on, as it leverages both to collate insights from conversations. They must meet a minimum activity threshold as well. If the activity is very limited, the feature will only present basic chat statistics. Lastly, users need to ensure that they are running the latest version of the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS.

The feature will show up automatically in the ChatGPT app as a banner on the home page, as per OpenAI. Alternatively, users can also tap the + icon and select the Your Year with ChatGPT option from the list, which will show a summary of the year. This recap is presented in a card-like format and can be shared with others on social media.

Your Year With ChatGPT is available to Free, Plus, and Pro users of the app. OpenAI said that it is rolling out in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. However, Gadgets 360 can confirm that it is visible to ChatGPT users in India, too, via the aforementioned methods.