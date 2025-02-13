Apple is exploring robots to add to its future smart home ecosystem, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be looking at both humanoid and non-humanoid form factors. The roadmap is currently said to have reached the proof-of-concept stage, and mass production is unlikely to begin before 2028. However, it appears that the iPhone maker is seriously considering entering the robotics space, and looks at it as a sensor-based software-focused technology. Recently, the company published a paper on the ELEGNT framework that can allow non-humanoid robots to express their intentions via movements.

Apple Could Enter the Robotics Space in 2028

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kuo claimed that Apple could expand its smart home ecosystem with humanoid and non-humanoid robots. Interestingly, Apple is not concerned over which form factor is more useful, and instead focuses more on how users build perception with robots, Kuo claimed. Notably, the tech giant does not use the term “humanoid” to refer to robots that resemble humans, and instead uses the term “anthropomorphic”.

The source highlighted that Apple is focused on the sensing hardware and integration of software for these robots over physical appearance. However, Kuo added that the robotics plans of the company are still in the proof-of-concept stage, and even if everything remains on track, mass production will not start until 2028 or later. In the passing, he also added that the company's rumoured foldable smartphone is also in the proof-of-concept stage.

The lamp robot Apple showcased for the ELEGNT paper

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has interestingly not been very secretive about its robotics ambitions. The company has released several papers about building capacity in this technology. Last week, Apple researchers published a paper on the ELEGNT framework, which allows non-humanoid robots to express their intentions and engage with users via expressive movements.

The tech giant also showcased the capabilities of the framework with a lamp-shaped robot (non-humanoid), that could move in a way that is more immersive and expressive. These movements, however, do not contribute towards task fulfilment.

Kuo claimed that Apple's public stance on robotics could be a way for it to attract talent to the company.