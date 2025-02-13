Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple is looking at robots as part of its future smart home ecosystem.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 18:32 IST
Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple recently published a paper on a framework that trains robots expressive movements

Highlights
  • Apple has released several robotics papers recently
  • Currently, Apple’s robotics plans are in the proof-of-concept stage
  • Apple’s folding phone is said to be in the same ideation stage
Advertisement

Apple is exploring robots to add to its future smart home ecosystem, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be looking at both humanoid and non-humanoid form factors. The roadmap is currently said to have reached the proof-of-concept stage, and mass production is unlikely to begin before 2028. However, it appears that the iPhone maker is seriously considering entering the robotics space, and looks at it as a sensor-based software-focused technology. Recently, the company published a paper on the ELEGNT framework that can allow non-humanoid robots to express their intentions via movements.

Apple Could Enter the Robotics Space in 2028

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kuo claimed that Apple could expand its smart home ecosystem with humanoid and non-humanoid robots. Interestingly, Apple is not concerned over which form factor is more useful, and instead focuses more on how users build perception with robots, Kuo claimed. Notably, the tech giant does not use the term “humanoid” to refer to robots that resemble humans, and instead uses the term “anthropomorphic”.

The source highlighted that Apple is focused on the sensing hardware and integration of software for these robots over physical appearance. However, Kuo added that the robotics plans of the company are still in the proof-of-concept stage, and even if everything remains on track, mass production will not start until 2028 or later. In the passing, he also added that the company's rumoured foldable smartphone is also in the proof-of-concept stage.

apple lamp robot Apple Lamp robot

The lamp robot Apple showcased for the ELEGNT paper
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple has interestingly not been very secretive about its robotics ambitions. The company has released several papers about building capacity in this technology. Last week, Apple researchers published a paper on the ELEGNT framework, which allows non-humanoid robots to express their intentions and engage with users via expressive movements.

The tech giant also showcased the capabilities of the framework with a lamp-shaped robot (non-humanoid), that could move in a way that is more immersive and expressive. These movements, however, do not contribute towards task fulfilment.

Kuo claimed that Apple's public stance on robotics could be a way for it to attract talent to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Robots, Robotics, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features

Related Stories

Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Launch Might Be On the Horizon As JioStar Shares New Teaser
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Will Be Powered by a Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Apple Might Start Building Robots as Soon as 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  6. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  7. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  8. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
  2. James Webb Telescope to Study Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2024 YR4
  3. Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
  5. Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features
  8. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  9. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  10. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »