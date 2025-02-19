Fiverr, the online marketplace for freelancers, launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform on Tuesday. Dubbed Fiverr Go, the new platform was introduced as a space where gig workers can create an AI model in their own resemblance and trained on their data, and earn from the generated outputs. The company claimed that the platform is aimed at leveraging AI to empower freelancers, instead of replacing them. Alongside AI model creation, gig workers will also be able to use the platform's Personal AI Assistant which can chat with potential clients.

Fiverr Go AI Platform Launched

The company announced the new AI platform at a launch event. Fiverr Go will act as an online marketplace for AI chatbots, where each model represents a human freelancer. Users will be able to access two tools — Personal AI Model Creation and Personal AI Assistant.

For now, the company is only allowing its “top, vetted freelancers with proven track records” to create AI models to “ensure high-quality adoption and results.” Additionally, Fiverr Go can only be used for select services including voiceover, songwriting, graphic design, illustration, copywriting, and digital marketing, currently.

"We built Fiverr Go to ensure creators remain at the centre of the creative economy[..]Instead of letting creators be exploited, Fiverr Go ensures they receive proper credit and compensation while giving them unprecedented tools to scale their work. This is about making our freelancers irreplaceable, not obsolete," said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr, in a statement.

Fiverr Go user interface

Photo Credit: Fiverr

Eligible users can create an AI chatbot by visiting the Fiverr Go Hub. The in-house AI system will suggest the user an AI model based on their previous work on the platform. Users can also create a model from scratch. Once the process begins, the AI will gather and group similar samples of the users' work, and will be trained on the data. Freelancers can also fine-tune the output by adding more information. Finally, they can also select the prices for the AI-generated assets.

Once a chatbot has been created, it will be listed on the marketplace. Buyers can tap on a suitable model, add a prompt describing what they're looking for and the AI will generate a watermarked output sample. At this point, the buyer can either pay for the output, and the final version will be delivered in three days, allowing the creator time to make any edits. Alternatively, they can also request a custom edit specifying their requirements.

Freelancers will also be given access to the Personal AI Assistant which is trained on users' past conversations and is tailored to their preferences and chosen settings. Fiverr claims the chatbot can improve communication with potential clients, handle routine queries, and even provide actionable business insights.

Notably, this will be a paid platform for freelancers, with access to the Personal AI Creation Model costing $25 (roughly Rs. 2,170) per month. However, Fiverr also announced that Fiverr Go will be an open platform for developers, who can build apps and products using AI models and generative AI tools.