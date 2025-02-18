Google Search could soon get a new 'AI mode' that was recently spotted in development. An icon that could be used to represent the purported artificial intelligence (AI) mode has been spotted by a publication. A new icon resembling the Gemini Live feature has arrived on the latest Google app beta release. This is said to be the new icon the Mountain View-based tech giant will use for the Search app's AI-powered interface. This new tool was first spotted in December 2024, and it is said to offer a full-screen interface where users can type complex queries that are difficult for the traditional search engine to answer.

Google Search's AI Mode Could Reportedly Get a New Icon

Android Authority reports that the company could rearrange several icons on the Google app home interface, ahead of the introduction of the rumoured Google Search AI mode. The new icons were spotted by the publication during an Android application package (APK) teardown of the Google app beta 16.6.23 for Android smartphones.

As the new icons and shortcuts are still in development, beta testers will not be able to see them even after updating to the latest version.However, screenshots shared by the publication give us a good look at the new interface that could replace the four existing icons representing Google Lens' camera.

Currently, Google shows shortcuts for translate, homework, and music search options. These could be replaced with three new icons. The second and third icons are for the microphone and Google Lens, but the first one is a new waveform-shaped icon.

As per the report, the new icon, which has two additional lines compared to Gemini Live's icon, is for a new feature dubbed Search Live. The name was found within the code of the Google app. It is speculated that Search Live could be a two-way voice conversation feature for the upcoming AI mode. Alternatively, it could also be an internal name used to reference the AI Mode.

Considering the icon duplication and inconsistency in naming, it is likely that the icon and the feature could undergo further updates, and the final version could be quite different.

A report earlier this month claimed that the tech giant is internally testing the AI mode. The company is said to have shared an email to employees inviting them to use and test the feature. It is unclear if or when the feature will be rolled out to users.