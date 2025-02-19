Meta announced its inaugural LlamaCon event on Tuesday. The developer-focused conference will cover the company's open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models, tools, and future developments with this technology. Announcing the conference, the tech giant stated that LlamaCon will be held on April 29. No further details have been shared for now. Meanwhile, its usual annual developer event Meta Connect will be held in the second half of the year. The Meta Connect 2025 will focus on the company's mixed reality headsets, AI glasses, and metaverse.

Meta to Host Inaugural LlamaCon in April

In a blog post, the Menlo Park-based tech giant announced its first AI-focused developer conference dubbed LlamaCon. LlamaCon is a portmanteau of Llama (Large Language Model Meta AI) and conference. The company is expected to share information about future Llama models, AI agents, and other tools that developers can use to build apps and products.

No other details about the event were shared apart from the date. However, it is likely to be a hybrid event, held both in-person and online. Information about registration and possible announcements and sessions is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In January, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company is working on the Llama 4 AI models. These models will be natively multimodal, and come with agentic capabilities to “unlock a lot of new use cases.” Additionally, he also highlighted that the company is focusing on personalisation with the Meta AI chatbot.

According to a TechCrunch report, the tech giant is also planning to release several LLMs in the next few months, including reasoning models that can compete with the leading models from rivals. Meta is also said to spend approximately $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6.9 lakh crore) on AI-focused projects in 2024. The budget will also go towards talent acquisition and building data centres for AI processing.

Additionally, the company's annual developer conference, Meta Connect, will be held between September 17 and September 18. The company said the event will focus on virtual and mixed reality developers, metaverse, AI glasses, and content creators.