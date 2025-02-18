X (formerly Twitter) has reportedly hiked the prices of its X Premium+ subscription — the highest subscription tier on the microblogging platform. The price of Premium+ on X has currently been hiked in the US. As per a report, the price increase was rolled out hours after Elon Musk's xAI introduced the Grok 3 family of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Customers will effectively pay twice the price of the older subscription cost. The price hike only affects the highest subscription tier, and the Basic and Premium tiers are currently available at the same price. Notably, the platform has also announced another Super Grok subscription.

X Premium+ Subscription Revised Pricing

According to a TechCrunch report, X has hiked the price for the Premium+ subscription plan to almost $50 (roughly Rs. 4,350) per month in the US, doubling it from the previous $22 (roughly Rs. 1,900) per month. The annual price is also said to be increased to $350 (roughly Rs. 30,400).

The publication states that the new prices were mentioned on the social media platform's support page in the US, but adds that there are several inconsistencies in the pricing. While testing out the new pricing, the publication's reporters were offered a monthly price of $39.83 (roughly Rs. 3,460) or $477.95 (roughly Rs. 41,560) annually. However, the final check-out page was charging $395 (roughly Rs. 34,350). When Gadgets 360 staff members checked the support page, the price of X Premium+ was still listed at $22 a month.

If true, this would mark the second price hike for the particular tier in the last three months. In December 2024, the platform raised the Premium+ subscription plan's price from $16 (roughly Rs. 1,400) a month to $22 per month. This change was also reflected in India where the subscription's price went up from Rs. 1,300 a month or Rs. 13,600 a year to Rs. 1,525 per month or Rs. 18,300 annually.

It is possible that the company is conducting A/B testing with the pricing across various channels to gauge the reaction of consumers. However, so far the prices in India have not been updated, and they are currently listed at the same hiked prices introduced last December.

Notably, the reported price hike was spotted just hours after the Grok 3 AI models were released. The new models come with features such as chain-of-thought (CoT) reasoning, DeepSearch, and voice mode.