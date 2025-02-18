Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • X Premium+ Subscription Price Reportedly Hiked Hours After Grok 3 AI Model Launch

X Premium+ Subscription Price Reportedly Hiked Hours After Grok 3 AI Model Launch

X has reportedly raised its Premium+ subscription price to $50 (roughly Rs. 4,350) a month in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 18:27 IST
X Premium+ Subscription Price Reportedly Hiked Hours After Grok 3 AI Model Launch

The social media platform had previously raised Premium+ subscription prices in December 2024

Highlights
  • The new prices are said to be reflected on X’s support page
  • There are reportedly some inconsistencies in the pricing
  • xAI claimed that Grok 3 outperforms GPT-4o on several benchmarks
Advertisement

X (formerly Twitter) has reportedly hiked the prices of its X Premium+ subscription — the highest subscription tier on the microblogging platform. The price of Premium+ on X has currently been hiked in the US. As per a report, the price increase was rolled out hours after Elon Musk's xAI introduced the Grok 3 family of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Customers will effectively pay twice the price of the older subscription cost. The price hike only affects the highest subscription tier, and the Basic and Premium tiers are currently available at the same price. Notably, the platform has also announced another Super Grok subscription.

X Premium+ Subscription Revised Pricing

According to a TechCrunch report, X has hiked the price for the Premium+ subscription plan to almost $50 (roughly Rs. 4,350) per month in the US, doubling it from the previous $22 (roughly Rs. 1,900) per month. The annual price is also said to be increased to $350 (roughly Rs. 30,400).

The publication states that the new prices were mentioned on the social media platform's support page in the US, but adds that there are several inconsistencies in the pricing. While testing out the new pricing, the publication's reporters were offered a monthly price of $39.83 (roughly Rs. 3,460) or $477.95 (roughly Rs. 41,560) annually. However, the final check-out page was charging $395 (roughly Rs. 34,350). When Gadgets 360 staff members checked the support page, the price of X Premium+ was still listed at $22 a month.

If true, this would mark the second price hike for the particular tier in the last three months. In December 2024, the platform raised the Premium+ subscription plan's price from $16 (roughly Rs. 1,400) a month to $22 per month. This change was also reflected in India where the subscription's price went up from Rs. 1,300 a month or Rs. 13,600 a year to Rs. 1,525 per month or Rs. 18,300 annually.

It is possible that the company is conducting A/B testing with the pricing across various channels to gauge the reaction of consumers. However, so far the prices in India have not been updated, and they are currently listed at the same hiked prices introduced last December.

Notably, the reported price hike was spotted just hours after the Grok 3 AI models were released. The new models come with features such as chain-of-thought (CoT) reasoning, DeepSearch, and voice mode.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Grok, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Tether Inks MoU With Republic of Guinea to Boost Blockchain Adoption

Related Stories

X Premium+ Subscription Price Reportedly Hiked Hours After Grok 3 AI Model Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  3. Here's Your First Look at the Nothing Phone 3a Series' Rear Camera
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  5. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Launch
  7. iQOO Neo 10R Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  8. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  9. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  10. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Will Launch in China on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  2. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  3. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  4. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  5. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  7. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  8. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  9. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  10. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »