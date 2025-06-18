Technology News
English Edition

Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac

The Back to School offer provides discounts and free accessories on eligible Apple products.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 09:46 IST
Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPad Air (2025) is available for purchase in 11-inch and 13-inch screen size options

Highlights
  • Apple Back to School offer runs from June 17 till September 30
  • Buyers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro purchases
  • Apple offers free accessories and engravings with select products
Advertisement

Apple has announced its Back to School offer on its online Education Store in India. The sale started June 17 and will run till September 30. It enables students enrolled in higher education, along with their educators, to enjoy special discounts on a variety of eligible Apple products such as iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and more. In addition to price cuts, buyers can also get free AirPods and Apple Pencil with purchases of certain products.

Apple Back to School Sale in India: Offers

Apple is offering discounts and freebies with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac computer purchases on its online Education Store till September 30.

iPad Air (2025) - The iPad Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model with 128GB of onboard storage. With Apple's Back to School offer, it can be bought for Rs. 54,900. This translates into savings of Rs. 5,000.

iPad Pro (2024) - A discount of Rs. 10,000 is also live on the iPad Pro (2024). The 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity can be purchased for Rs. 89,900, down from its retail price of Rs. 99,900 in India.

Notably, the cellular variants of the iPad Air (2025) and iPad Pro (2024) can also be purchased at a slightly higher price with discounts. Buyers purchasing either of the two products are also eligible for a complimentary accessory. They can choose between an Apple Pencil Pro or the AirPods 4.

MacBook Air (2025) - Purchasing the MacBook Air (2025) will also net you savings of Rs. 10,000. The laptop has a launch price of Rs. 99,900 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage but is available for Rs. 89,900 till September as part of Back to School the offers.macbook air 2025

MacBook Pro (2024) - MacBook Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,999 for the base model with an M4 chip, 256GB of onboard storage, and a 14-inch screen. It is also available with a Rs. 10,000 discount, at Rs. 1,59,900.

With Apple's Back to School offer, MacBook Air (2025) and MacBook Pro (2024) purchases can be bundled with one free accessory, including Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, or AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

iPad and MacBook buyers can also personalise their purchases with free engravings in English and seven regional languages.

iMac 24-inch (2024) - Pricing for the 24-inch iMac in India starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Apple's Back to School offer introduces a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the computer, bringing down its price to Rs. 1,29,900.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Back to School, Apple Sale, iPad Pro 2024, iPad Pro 2024 Price in India, MacBook Pro 2024, MacBook Pro 2024 price in India, MacBook Air 2025, MacBook Air 2025 Price in India, iPad Air 2025, iPad Air 2025 Price in India, iMac 2024, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nintendo Direct Livestream Featuring Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for June 18

Related Stories

Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colours, and Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 3 to Be Equipped With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  4. Apple Back to School Offer Brings Discounts on iPad Air, Other Products
  5. Top Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 in India (June 2025): Check List
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Discounted for a Limited Time
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Soon Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features
  8. Trump Mobile T1 Phone With 5,000mAh Battery Announced; See Price, Features
  9. Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV Series Launched in India: See Price, Features
  10. Apple Said to Launch Watch Ultra 3 and Watch Series 11 This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone 1 Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options, and Design Revealed Ahead of Global Debut
  3. Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac
  4. Nintendo Direct Livestream Featuring Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for June 18
  5. Amazfit Active 2 Square Debuts With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display and Up to 10 Days Battery Life
  6. Samsung’s Exynos 2500 SoC Confirmed to Feature Satellite Connectivity Ahead of Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Ahead of July 1 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Teased; Rear Design and Price Range Revealed
  9. Reddit Unveils Reddit Community Intelligence, Its Suite of AI-Powered Ad Tools for Enterprises
  10. Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV Series With Acoustic Surface+ Audio, Studio Calibrated Mode Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »