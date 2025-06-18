Apple has announced its Back to School offer on its online Education Store in India. The sale started June 17 and will run till September 30. It enables students enrolled in higher education, along with their educators, to enjoy special discounts on a variety of eligible Apple products such as iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and more. In addition to price cuts, buyers can also get free AirPods and Apple Pencil with purchases of certain products.

Apple Back to School Sale in India: Offers

Apple is offering discounts and freebies with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac computer purchases on its online Education Store till September 30.

iPad Air (2025) - The iPad Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model with 128GB of onboard storage. With Apple's Back to School offer, it can be bought for Rs. 54,900. This translates into savings of Rs. 5,000.

iPad Pro (2024) - A discount of Rs. 10,000 is also live on the iPad Pro (2024). The 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity can be purchased for Rs. 89,900, down from its retail price of Rs. 99,900 in India.

Notably, the cellular variants of the iPad Air (2025) and iPad Pro (2024) can also be purchased at a slightly higher price with discounts. Buyers purchasing either of the two products are also eligible for a complimentary accessory. They can choose between an Apple Pencil Pro or the AirPods 4.

MacBook Air (2025) - Purchasing the MacBook Air (2025) will also net you savings of Rs. 10,000. The laptop has a launch price of Rs. 99,900 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage but is available for Rs. 89,900 till September as part of Back to School the offers.

MacBook Pro (2024) - MacBook Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,999 for the base model with an M4 chip, 256GB of onboard storage, and a 14-inch screen. It is also available with a Rs. 10,000 discount, at Rs. 1,59,900.

With Apple's Back to School offer, MacBook Air (2025) and MacBook Pro (2024) purchases can be bundled with one free accessory, including Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, or AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

iPad and MacBook buyers can also personalise their purchases with free engravings in English and seven regional languages.

iMac 24-inch (2024) - Pricing for the 24-inch iMac in India starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Apple's Back to School offer introduces a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the computer, bringing down its price to Rs. 1,29,900.