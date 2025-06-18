Technology News
Boat Wave Fortune Smartwatch With NFC Tap & Pay Feature, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Boat has partnered with Axis Bank to provide contactless payment support on the Wave Fortune smartwatch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 17:28 IST
Boat Wave Fortune Smartwatch With NFC Tap & Pay Feature, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Wave Fortune comes with a 1.96-inch rectangular display

Highlights
  • Boat Wave Fortune carries a 300mAh battery and can last for up to 7 days
  • The watch supports Bluetooth calling and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The Boat Wave Fortune is equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitors
Boat Wave Fortune smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday and offers a feature that enables contactless payments up to Rs. 5,000. It supports Bluetooth calling and sports a 1.96-inch rectangular display. The smart wearable features a customisable Watch Face Studio and several preset workout modes. It is equipped with health and fitness trackers, such as a heart rate monitor. The Boat Wave Fortune is claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Boat Wave Fortune Price in India

The price of Boat Wave Fortune in India is set at Rs. 3,299, the company revealed in a press release. As part of a special offer, the watch will be sold for Rs. 2,599. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the official website in an Active Black colourway.

Boat Wave Fortune Specifications, Features

Boat has confirmed that it has partnered with Axis Bank to introduce a contactless payment system on the latest Wave Fortune smartwatch. Users can add their Axis Bank credit or debit cards to the Boat Crest Pay app and make payments via Boat Pay, which uses Tappy's tokenisation technology. They can make payments of up to Rs. 5,000 by simply tapping the watch on an NFC-enabled card machine, without using a PIN.

The Boat Wave Fortune sports a 1.96-inch display with a 240x282 pixels resolution, a 550 nits brightness level and wake gesture support. It is equipped with several health and fitness features, including a sedentary alert, a daily activity tracker and more than 700 preset active modes. It carries heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep and stress monitors as well. The watch also helps track menstrual cycles.

Boat Wave Fortune features a customisable Watch Face Studio. It supports Bluetooth calling and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The watch has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. It houses a 300mAh battery and is claimed to charge fully in two hours. On a single charge, the smartwatch is claimed to last for up to five to seven days.

Government Announces FASTag-Based Annual Pass for Highway Commutes Priced at Rs. 3,000: See Benefits
