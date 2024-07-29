Gemini AI for Android is reportedly getting a new feature allowing users to edit the images generated by the chatbot. A report found evidence for the feature within the Google beta app for Android. Interestingly, the feature is said to allow users to edit images using both text prompts and by highlighting a specific part of the image. While the feature was found in the beta app of Google, it has not been made visible and beta testers might not be able to use it.

Gemini to Reportedly Get Image Editing Capability

Editing the images generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is a difficult proposition at present. In most cases, users just have the option to regenerate the image with improved prompts. However, there is no guarantee the newly generated images will be similar to the ones previously created by the chatbot. Last week, Meta announced image editing capabilities for its chatbot.

Gemini image editing feature

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Now, according to a report by Android Authority, Google may add a similar feature to its in-house chatbot. The publication found evidence of the feature within the Google beta app for Android version 15.29.34.29. Gemini AI users on Android will reportedly get two ways to edit a generated image.

The first method is said to use text prompts. Once an image has been generated, users can reportedly write prompts to change specific elements in the image. The publication claims the AI can now differentiate when users want an entirely new image and when users just want the generated image to be slightly different.

The second method is said to allow users to highlight a part of the image by circling it. As per the publication, this can also be done by a stylus with smartphones that support it. Once a part has been circled, users can type a prompt about what they want changed about it, and reportedly, Gemini AI will get it done.

Notably, the feature is not visible currently and was found during an app teardown. The report speculates Google might have to make some server-side changes before it becomes active. The tech giant, however, has not made any announcement related to the image editing feature.